Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar attacked by miscreants, 1 dead

A video circulating on social media platform X appears to show a confrontation between Air Force personnel and the alleged miscreants

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
A Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) base in Cox’s Bazar was attacked on Monday by a group of unidentified assailants, prompting security measures from the military, according to the country’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
 
Local reports confirm that one person has died as a result of the violence. A video circulating on social media platform X shows a confrontation between Air Force personnel and alleged miscreants.
 
Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin verified that a clash had taken place in the afternoon between "miscreants" and BAF personnel.
 
In a statement, the ISPR said the attackers were from the nearby Samity Para area. The military assured that necessary actions were being taken in response.
 
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Shihab Kabir Nahid, a resident of Samity Para, The Daily Star reported. The victim had sustained severe head injuries, and the exact cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.
 
Authorities have yet to disclose further details about the attackers or the potential motive behind the assault. Investigations are ongoing.
First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

