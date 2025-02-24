Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Who is Daniel John Bongino: Kash Patel's FBI deputy appointed by Trump

This announcement came after Trump recently named Indian origin Kash Patel as the director of the FBI

Daniel John Bongino
Daniel John Bongino (Photo: X/@dbongino)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has appointed podcaster Daniel John Bongino as the new deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the main federal law enforcement agency of the US. This announcement came after Trump recently named Indian-origin Kash Patel as the director of the FBI.
 
While congratulating Bongino on Sunday, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, “Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel.”
 
Bongino thanked Trump on X, saying, "Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel."

Who is Daniel John Bongino?

Daniel John Bongino, born on December 4, 1974 in Queens, New York City, is a conservative political commentator, radio host, and author. Bongino has a master’s degree in psychology from the City University of New York (CUNY) and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University.
 
According to the reports, he worked in the New York City Police Department between 1995 to 1999 and later as a respected special agent for the US Secret Service.
 
According to ABC News, in 2006, he joined the Presidential Protection Division during George W. Bush's second term. He continued protecting the president when Barack Obama took office, but left in May 2011 to run for a US Senate seat in Maryland.
 
In 2013, he wrote a memoir called Life Inside the Bubble, where he shared his experiences as a secret service agent, protecting Presidents Bush and Obama, investigating federal crimes, and running for the Senate.

In January 2016, he published his second book, The Fight, about security failures and politics. In 2019, he released Exonerated, which focused on the investigation into Donald Trump.
 
He currently hosts The Dan Bongino Show on Rumble and previously hosted Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Fox News until April 2023.
 
“He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve. Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!” Trump said.
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

