Home / World News / Bangladesh court jails ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for five years in land scam

Bangladesh court jails ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for five years in land scam

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 1 lakh each on all 17 convicts, including Hasina, Rehana, and Siddiq, failing which they will have to serve an additional six months in jail

Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A Bangladesh court on Monday convicted and sentenced deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to five years of imprisonment and her niece, British parliamentarian Tulip Siddiq, to a two-year jail term in a land scam case.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka also handed down a seven-year jail term to Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana, in the corruption case lodged against 17 people, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

The 14 other accused were jailed for five years each.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 1 lakh each on all 17 convicts, including Hasina, Rehana, and Siddiq, failing which they will have to serve an additional six months in jail.

This is the fourth verdict involving 78-year-old Hasina in graft cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Siddiq, a British-Bangladeshi Labour Party politician, is Rehana's daughter and has been the Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate since 2015.

The interim government in April issued an arrest warrant for Siddiq, 43, as part of investigations into corruption during Hasina's premiership.

The ACC filed the land scam case on January 13 against 15 people, including Hasina, Rehana and Siddiq, over allegations that they unlawfully obtained plot allocations during the former premier's tenure.

The Investigating Officer later submitted a charge sheet against 17 accused on March 10.

According to The Dhaka Tribune, the ACC filed six separate cases between January 12 and 14 with its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town project.

The anti-graft body alleged that Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, unlawfully secured six plots, each measuring 10 kathas (7,200 square feet), in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project for herself, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Rehana, niece Siddique, and several other relatives, despite their ineligibility under existing regulations.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) is the state-run agency responsible for monitoring compliance from planning to construction of government-aided buildings in Bangladesh.

Charges were framed against 29 people on July 31, including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, and Tulip, in their respective cases.

On November 27, Hasina was sentenced to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment, seven years in each of the three cases filed over the Purbachal plot scam. Joy and Putul were co-accused in separate cases, one each, and were sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year following a massive protest that toppled her Awami League government. She was earlier declared a fugitive by a court.

Last month, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.

Hasina maintains the charges against her are "biased and politically motivated".

Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain last week said Bangladesh expects a response from India to its earlier request seeking the extradition of Hasina, as the situation is different now with the judicial process completed and the former premier convicted.

New Delhi has said it is examining the interim government's request to extradite Hasina and asserted that it is committed to ensuring the best interests of the people of that country.

Most Awami League leaders have either been arrested or have fled the country since the collapse of the Hasina regime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Severe storms kill nearly 1,000 in Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka: Report

Europeans rally round Ukraine as Donald Trump envoy heads to Moscow

Bitcoin falls 5% below $90,000 amid steep monthly losses and market selloff

Hong Kong fire: Donations hit $115 mn as crackdown on dissent tightens

What to know about this week's diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Topics :BangladeshSheikh Hasina

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story