Bangladesh court jails ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for five years in land scam

A Bangladesh court on Monday convicted and sentenced deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina to five years of imprisonment and her niece, British parliamentarian Tulip Siddiq, to a two-year jail term in a land scam case.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka also handed down a seven-year jail term to Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana, in the corruption case lodged against 17 people, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

The 14 other accused were jailed for five years each.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 1 lakh each on all 17 convicts, including Hasina, Rehana, and Siddiq, failing which they will have to serve an additional six months in jail.

This is the fourth verdict involving 78-year-old Hasina in graft cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), The Daily Star newspaper reported. Siddiq, a British-Bangladeshi Labour Party politician, is Rehana's daughter and has been the Member of Parliament for Hampstead and Highgate since 2015. The interim government in April issued an arrest warrant for Siddiq, 43, as part of investigations into corruption during Hasina's premiership. The ACC filed the land scam case on January 13 against 15 people, including Hasina, Rehana and Siddiq, over allegations that they unlawfully obtained plot allocations during the former premier's tenure. The Investigating Officer later submitted a charge sheet against 17 accused on March 10.

According to The Dhaka Tribune, the ACC filed six separate cases between January 12 and 14 with its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town project. The anti-graft body alleged that Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, unlawfully secured six plots, each measuring 10 kathas (7,200 square feet), in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project for herself, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Rehana, niece Siddique, and several other relatives, despite their ineligibility under existing regulations. Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) is the state-run agency responsible for monitoring compliance from planning to construction of government-aided buildings in Bangladesh.

Charges were framed against 29 people on July 31, including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, and Tulip, in their respective cases. On November 27, Hasina was sentenced to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment, seven years in each of the three cases filed over the Purbachal plot scam. Joy and Putul were co-accused in separate cases, one each, and were sentenced to five years of imprisonment. Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year following a massive protest that toppled her Awami League government. She was earlier declared a fugitive by a court. Last month, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.