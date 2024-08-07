Bangladesh plunged into turmoil on Monday (August 5) following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , who subsequently fled to India. In the wake of her departure, the military assumed control and set up an interim government with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser, in an attempt to address the power vacuum.

Meanwhile, the news of Hasina's exit has sparked a fresh wave of violence across Dhaka and other parts of the country, furthering the already fragile situation in the South Asian nation. Mobs have taken to the streets, engaging in acts of vandalism, damaging government property, and even ransacking Hasina's official residence.

The violence intensified the following day (August 6), spreading nationwide, with multiple reports emerging of attacks targeting pro-Awami League (Hasina’s party) supporters and minority communities, several local and international media houses have reported.

Here are the top updates of the acts of violence in Bangladesh:

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s biopic producer and son lynched

Selim Khan, a Bangladeshi producer known for his work on a biopic about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and several ongoing projects in Tollywood (Kolkata), was lynched along with his actor-son Shanto Khan amidst the chaos that erupted on Monday.

According to a report by Bangladesh’s local daily The Daily Star, the pair were targeted in Chandpur, Chattogram, shortly after news of Hasina’s resignation spread. They initially fled their village, seeking refuge in the Farakkabad area. However, despite efforts to evade capture by firing shots, they were caught and killed by an angry mob at Bagarabazaar. This was confirmed by Sheikh Mohsin Alam, officer-in-charge at Chandpur Sadar Police Station.

24 dead after hotel set on fire

At least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, lost their lives in a fire set by a mob at a starred hotel in Bangladesh on Monday night, according to a PTI report. The hotel, Zabir International, located in Joshor district, was owned by Shahin Chakkladar, general secretary of the district Awami League.

The mob, believed to be anti-Awami League, set the ground floor of the hotel ablaze, which quickly spread to the upper levels, trapping the victims who were mostly guests.

Indira Gandhi cultural centre set ablaze in Dhaka

The fire of communal violence in Bangladesh engulfed the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka, alongside other significant sites including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

Inaugurated in March 2010, the Cultural Centre symbolised the cultural ties between India and Bangladesh. It hosted various programmes, seminars, workshops, and activities involving India-based experts in fields such as Yoga, Hindi, Indian classical music, and dance forms like Kathak and Manipuri.

Musician Rahul Ananda’s home torched

On August 5, a mob set fire to and looted the home of musician Rahul Ananda in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi 32, as reported by NDTV.

Although Ananda and his family managed to escape unhurt, many valuable items, including over 3,000 handmade musical instruments from his extensive collection, were stolen or destroyed. Ananda is a prominent figure in Dhaka’s music scene, leading the popular folk band Joler Gaan.

Two Hindu councillors killed

The casualties from the wanton violence by enraged mobs also included two Hindu councillors. Media reports indicated that several homes belonging to the Hindu community were attacked, forcing many to flee and seek refuge.

The Daily Star reported that Haradhan Roy, a member of the Parshuram Thana Awami League and councillor for Ward 4 in Rangpur City Corporation, was fatally shot during the clashes. Another Hindu councillor from Rangpur, Kajal Roy, was also killed during the protests, according to The New Indian Express.

Deities burnt, ISKCON temple vandalised

An ISKCON temple in Meherpur, located in the Khulna division, was vandalised and set on fire on Monday, according to a PTI report. Yudhistir Govinda Das, an ISKCON spokesperson, confirmed the incident, stating that one of their rented centres was burnt, including the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi. Three devotees living at the centre narrowly escaped.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s statue defaced

On the day Hasina announced her resignation and flew out of the country, thousands of protesters in Bangladesh defied curfew orders and stormed the Prime Minister’s residence in Dhaka.

The jubilant crowds, waving flags, eventually breached the gates of her official residence. During the chaos, a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father and former President of Bangladesh, was also vandalised.

Viral videos on social media showed an angry crowd throwing shoes at the idol and trying to pull it down with ropes, before eventually decapitating it with a bulldozer.