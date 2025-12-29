Home / World News / MEA trashes Pakistan's comments on condition of minorities in India

MEA trashes Pakistan's comments on condition of minorities in India

Andrabi referred to what he called "recent condemnable incidents" of vandalism during Christmas, as well as campaigns allegedly targeting Muslims

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
India on Monday said Pakistan's "horrific and systemic victimisation" of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact and no amount of "finger pointing" will "obfuscate" it.

New Delhi said this while strongly trashing Pakistan's comments on the condition of minorities in India.

"We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Pakistan's horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact. No amount of finger pointing will obfuscate it," he said.

In Islamabad, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, responding to media queries on alleged vandalism during Christmas celebrations in some places in India, said "persecution of minorities in India is a matter of deep concern".

Andrabi referred to what he called "recent condemnable incidents" of vandalism during Christmas, as well as campaigns allegedly targeting Muslims.

Topics :MEAMinistry of External AffairsPakistan

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

