Bangladesh interim govt urges pause in Durga Puja activities during namaz

The newly formed interim government in Bangladesh has urged the Hindu community to temporarily stop Durga Puja-related activities, particularly the playing of music, during the Muslim call to prayer (azaan) and namaz (prayer). The directive aims to ensure religious harmony as the country prepares for the annual Durga Puja celebrations.

Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced that all puja committees have been instructed to switch off musical instruments and sound systems five minutes before the azaan and keep them off throughout the prayer time. According to Chowdhury, the puja organisers have agreed to comply with these guidelines.

The announcement came following a high-level meeting on maintaining law and order ahead of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival for Bangladesh’s Hindu community.

Chowdhury further disclosed that 32,666 puja mandaps (temporary worship venues) will be set up across the country, including 157 in Dhaka South City and 88 in Dhaka North City Corporations. Although slightly fewer mandaps are planned compared to last year’s 33,431, the number is still expected to increase in the coming days.

In addition to outlining the regulations for sound restrictions, Chowdhury assured the Hindu community of heightened security measures. He noted that the government is working to provide round-the-clock security at all puja venues, starting from the construction of the idols, to prevent any disruptions or criminal activities. “We are committed to ensuring that the Durga Puja celebrations proceed without any hindrance,” Chowdhury said, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Muhammad Yunus calls for religious harmony



Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s interim government’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, delivered a national address emphasising the need for communal harmony. Urging all citizens to respect each other's religious practices, Yunus stated, “We are a nation that values communal harmony. No one should engage in actions that disturb this peace,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

