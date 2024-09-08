Bangladesh-India relations should be based on equity and fairness: Yunus

Business Standard
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus Sunday said that Bangladesh wants to maintain good relations with India while asserting that it should be based on equity and fairness.
Yunus, 84, made the remarks while responding to a question at a meeting with students who had participated in the student-people revolution that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina last month, state-run BSS news agency reported.
"We need to maintain good relations with India. But it should be based on equity and fairness," the chief adviser's special assistant Mahfuj Alam quoted him as saying.
Mahfuj, who briefed the media after the meeting, added that the chief adviser said Bangladesh always gives importance to mutual respect and equity in maintaining relations with neighbours.
 
He stressed reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to enhance regional cooperation.
The interim government headed by Yunus was appointed days after Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 following unprecedented anti-government student-led protests over a controversial quota system in government jobs.

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

