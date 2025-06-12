Tagore's ancestral home vandalised in Bangladesh over parking dispute

A mob vandalised the historic ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore — the Rabindra Kacharibari — in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district on Sunday, following a dispute over motorcycle parking.

According to a report by Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star, the incident occurred after a visitor argued with museum staff over his motorcycle parking. According to Mohammad Habibur Rahman, the custodian of Rabindra Kacharibari, a group of young men forced their way into the premises around 11.30 am and caused damage to the auditorium, doors, and windows. While parts of the property were vandalised, the main mansion — which serves as a memorial museum for the Nobel laureate — was not harmed.

Rahman said the unexpected violence created panic among visitors present at the time. “We took shelter during the attack and informed police immediately,” he noted. Staff members tried to stop the group as they moved towards the museum, but the police arrived in time to prevent further damage. He added that around five or six people, including staffers, sustained injuries during the incident. Shahjadpur Police Station’s officer-in-charge, Aslam Ali, said preliminary inquiries indicated the violence stemmed from a dispute over motorcycle parking outside the site, the report added. A case was registered against 50–60 individuals, including 10 named accused, on Wednesday, the report added. Police have been deployed to secure the premises, which have been closed to visitors.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh drops Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 'Father of the Nation' title Tagore connection to site Tagore’s connection to the site dates back to the 19th century, when his grandfather, Prince Dwarkanath Tagore, purchased the estate. Rabindranath Tagore later spent extended periods at the mansion, during which he composed parts of several literary works. Notably, he wrote Amar Shonar Bangla, which went on to become the national anthem of the country. ALSO READ: Bangladesh elections set for April 2026; Yunus rules out early polls String of targeted attacks Bangladesh has seen a spate of attacks on cultural and historical landmarks in recent months. Among them was the vandalism of the Mujibnagar Memorial Complex, a key site linked to the country’s Liberation War.

Home and statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader and first Prime Minister, were also defaced or destroyed in several parts of the country. Pre-planned attack, says BJP The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra, alleging that the attack was “preplanned” and orchestrated by radical groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam. He also criticised Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, for its delayed response. “According to media reports, this house was recently attacked in a pre-planned act of violence, carried out by members of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam. It is unacceptable that such an international museum was not protected. So far, the interim government of Bangladesh has not taken any action. The Bharatiya Janata Party condemns this attack strongly,” Patra said.