Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 6 mths in jail in contempt case

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to six months in jail in connection with a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

This is the first time that the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in a case since she left office last year and fled the country. Hasina's nearly 16-year Awami League regime was toppled by a student-led protest on August 5, forcing her to flee and take refuge in India. While Hasina is in India, her ministers and several party leaders are behind bars or on the run at home and abroad since the fall of her government.

The verdict against Hasina was issued by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder. The tribunal also sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison.