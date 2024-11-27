Bangladesh steps up security, arrests 6 for lawyer's killing amid protests

Bangladesh stepped up security in the port city of Chittagong on Wednesday as police arrested six people in connection with the murder of a lawyer, who was killed during clashes following the arrest of a leader of the country's Hindu minority.

The Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, was arrested at Dhaka airport on Monday on multiple charges, including sedition.

His arrest sparked widespread protests in Dhaka and Chittagong, where his supporters clashed with security forces.

A Muslim lawyer was killed amid protests outside the court in Chittagong, police said.

The six suspects were identified through video footage, according to a statement from the interim government's press office.

Police also detained 21 others for vandalism and assaulting police officers during the unrest on Tuesday. Among those arrested were six members of the Awami League, the party of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who police said were found in possession of homemade, improvised explosives.

The interim government, which was established after Hasina fled to India in August following deadly protests, has ordered an investigation into the lawyer's killing and called for increased security in Chittagong.

Das, who faces sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally in October, was denied bail by a Chittagong court on Tuesday.

Hindu-majority neighbour India condemned Das's arrest, expressing concern over attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. New Delhi urged that those responsible for the violence against minorities be brought to justice.

In response, Bangladesh's foreign ministry said that the government does not interfere in the judiciary's work, and the matter was being dealt with by a court of law.

