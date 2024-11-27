Who is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan's third wife, leading protest in Pakistan

This week, Bushra Bibi, the third wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan , became the face of nationwide protests by supporters demanding Khan’s release from prison. The demonstrations, which have turned violent, have already resulted in at least six deaths.

Who is Bushra Bibi?

Bushra Bibi, formerly Bushra Maneka, hails from a prominent family in Punjab, Pakistan. Known for her adherence to Sufism, she gained recognition as a spiritual adviser and faith healer long before her marriage to Khan in 2018.

Media reports claim she first met him at a Sufi shrine while still married to her first husband, Khawar Maneka, with whom she has five children.

At the time of their marriage, Bushra’s reputation was surrounded by rumours of mystical powers, with some even suggesting that her union with Khan was divinely foretold. Khan himself described their relationship as unconventional, revealing that he had not seen her face before their wedding. This was a sharp contrast to his publicised relationships with previous wives, Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan.

Bushra Bibi’s role in Imran Khan’s political journey

Bushra’s marriage to Khan coincided with his rise to the premiership in 2018. Although she largely avoided public appearances, her influence was often speculated upon in Pakistani media. Known for her spiritual beliefs and mystical reputation, some credited her for Khan's political success, while others dismissed such claims as baseless.

However, the couple’s time in power was fraught with challenges. After Khan’s ousting in 2022 through a no-confidence motion, he and Bushra became embroiled in numerous legal cases, including allegations of corruption linked to the misuse of state gifts (referred to as the 'toshakhana' case). Both were sentenced to jail and fined heavily, with Bushra being released on bail last October after alleging attempts to poison her in custody.

Why is Bushra Bibi in the spotlight?

With Khan imprisoned on corruption charges, Bushra Bibi has emerged as a vocal leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s protest movement.

On November 24, after a court banned a planned PTI rally in Islamabad citing security concerns and a visit by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Bushra encouraged supporters to gather at D-Chowk in the capital. From atop a security container, she addressed the crowd, declaring her commitment to Khan’s release and describing the protests as a fight for Pakistan’s future.

“This isn’t just about my husband,” she had said. “It’s about the leadership our country deserves.” Despite a court order, PTI protests erupted around the world, and a march towards Islamabad commenced from the city’s outskirts on Monday.

Legal and political battles

Bushra Bibi’s personal life has also been under scrutiny. Her ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, filed a controversial case accusing her of fraudulent remarriage. This claim is tied to Islamic laws on waiting periods after divorce. Though the ‘fornication’ allegations were dismissed, the legal battle is currently underway.

In addition to over 200 cases involving Khan and Bushra, recent charges include terrorism allegations related to the November 24 protest. Despite these challenges, Bushra has now stepped into an active political role, rallying supporters and framing the movement as a fight for justice and Pakistan’s future.

Imran Khan’s ousting and legal battles

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has faced a series of legal challenges and arrests since his ousting in 2022. Since then Khan has been involved in more than 150 court cases, fighting charges of corruption, terrorism, and inciting violence. He and his supporters have alleged that these legal challenges are politically motivated.

In August 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan initiated the Toshakhana case, accusing Khan of failing to disclose details of state gifts in his annual asset declarations.

On May 9, he was arrested by paramilitary forces at the Islamabad High Court on corruption charges, sparking nationwide protests. While the Supreme Court declared his arrest unlawful and ordered his release two days later, his legal battles intensified. Soon after he faced another arrest and was sentenced to three years in prison for misusing his position as prime minister to buy and sell state gifts during official visits.

Earlier this year, Khan was convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly leaking a diplomatic cable. Just days later, both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful marriage, a charge based on claims that their union occurred during Bushra’s Iddat period.

By mid-2024, Khan saw reversals of many of his convictions, but his detention continued due to fresh allegations. On November 20, Khan was granted bail in the Toshakhana II case. However, his legal battles continue.

[With agency inputs]