Home / World News / Bangladesh to hold next parliamentary polls in February 2026: Yunus

Bangladesh to hold next parliamentary polls in February 2026: Yunus

Yunus made the comments during a televised address to the nation on the first anniversary of last year's student-led protest movement

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus
Earlier, general elections in Bangladesh were scheduled for the first half of April next year. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday announced that the next parliamentary election will be held in February next year.

Yunus made the comments during a televised address to the nation on the first anniversary of last year's student-led protest movement, dubbed the "July Uprising", that toppled longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"On behalf of the interim government, I will send a letter to the chief election commissioner requesting that the Election Commission hold the national election in February 2026, before the upcoming Ramzan," Yunus said while addressing the nation.

The month of Ramzan is set to begin on February 17 or 18 next year.

Earlier, general elections in Bangladesh were scheduled for the first half of April next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US trade deficit narrows to $60.2 bn in June as imports decline sharply

Supported by Brics, like-minded allies: Russia amid Trump's tariff threats

Nuclear reactor on the Moon? Nasa's Sean Duffy has an elaborate plan

Indian-origin taxi driver attacked in Ireland, police probe violent assault

Mizuho Bank to hire Mashreqbank PSC's corporate banking India head

Topics :Muhammad YunusBangladesh electionSheikh Hasina

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story