Nuclear reactor on the Moon? Nasa's Sean Duffy has an elaborate plan

The United States Secretary of Transportation and Nasa ’s acting administrator Sean Duffy has an ambitious plan to build a nuclear reactor on the surface of the Moon, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The former Fox News host sees this as a “new space race”, especially with China and Russia’s growing ambitions in space. Calling it a competition to secure dominance in space exploration and infrastructure, Duffy said, “It is about winning the second space race.”

US President Donald Trump appointed Duffy as interim Nasa administrator after abruptly withdrawing the nomination of billionaire Jared Isaacman, who is close to US tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Nuclear reactor on the Moon To support long-term human missions on the lunar surface, Nasa has been asked to develop a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor to be deployed on the Moon by 2030. Previously, the agency had funded research for a 40-kilowatt reactor. The US space agency has been directed to appoint a leader and get industry inputs in 60 days. What is a nuclear reactor? A nuclear reactor is a device that generates energy through a controlled nuclear reaction, usually using uranium or plutonium fuel. Instead of burning fuel like coal or gas, a reactor splits atoms to release massive amounts of heat. This heat can be used to produce electricity.

Why is it important? ALSO READ: Why Big Tech is turning to nuclear energy to power the AI revolution Whoever controls energy infrastructure in space will be able to dominate future operations. Duffy said that the first nation to place a reactor on the Moon could declare a “keep-out” zone, blocking others. This comes as China also plans to land its first astronaut on the Moon by 2030. For India and others, this highlights the need to invest in advanced space technologies, including space-based nuclear systems. Why does Nasa want a Moon reactor? A nuclear reactor will help Nasa generate energy, thereby helping its long-term lunar missions. Nuclear energy is quickly emerging as a clean and reliable source of power. Unlike other renewable energy sources, which are dependent on natural conditions, a nuclear reactor can generate constant electricity.