Home / World News / Nuclear reactor on the Moon? Nasa's Sean Duffy has an elaborate plan

Nuclear reactor on the Moon? Nasa's Sean Duffy has an elaborate plan

Acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy sees the plan to build a nuclear reactor on the Moon as a new space race, especially given China's and Russia's growing ambitions in space

nasa, space, moon, usa
A concept image of Nasa’s nuclear fission reactor on lunar surface for electricity generation I Photo: Nasa
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States Secretary of Transportation and Nasa’s acting administrator Sean Duffy has an ambitious plan to build a nuclear reactor on the surface of the Moon, Politico reported on Tuesday.
 
The former Fox News host sees this as a “new space race”, especially with China and Russia’s growing ambitions in space. Calling it a competition to secure dominance in space exploration and infrastructure, Duffy said, “It is about winning the second space race.”
 
US President Donald Trump appointed Duffy as interim Nasa administrator after abruptly withdrawing the nomination of billionaire Jared Isaacman, who is close to US tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Nuclear reactor on the Moon

To support long-term human missions on the lunar surface, Nasa has been asked to develop a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor to be deployed on the Moon by 2030. Previously, the agency had funded research for a 40-kilowatt reactor. The US space agency has been directed to appoint a leader and get industry inputs in 60 days.

What is a nuclear reactor?

A nuclear reactor is a device that generates energy through a controlled nuclear reaction, usually using uranium or plutonium fuel. Instead of burning fuel like coal or gas, a reactor splits atoms to release massive amounts of heat. This heat can be used to produce electricity.

Why is it important?

Whoever controls energy infrastructure in space will be able to dominate future operations. Duffy said that the first nation to place a reactor on the Moon could declare a “keep-out” zone, blocking others. This comes as China also plans to land its first astronaut on the Moon by 2030. For India and others, this highlights the need to invest in advanced space technologies, including space-based nuclear systems. 

Why does Nasa want a Moon reactor?

A nuclear reactor will help Nasa generate energy, thereby helping its long-term lunar missions. Nuclear energy is quickly emerging as a clean and reliable source of power. Unlike other renewable energy sources, which are dependent on natural conditions, a nuclear reactor can generate constant electricity.
 
Big Tech companies are increasingly turning to nuclear energy to fuel their AI ambitions. For NASA, nuclear reactors could power critical systems such as oxygen generators, communications, and other equipment, providing the energy essential for space exploration, lunar missions, and supporting astronauts in space.

Replacing the International Space Station

In the directive, Duffy offered to quickly replace the International Space Station (ISS), another Nasa goal. These moves will help the US accelerate efforts to reach the Moon and Mars, a goal that is being pursued by China, too.
 
The US wants to replace the ageing ISS with commercially-run space stations by 2030. Several companies, including Axiom Space, Vast, and Blue Origin, have sent proposals to meet the demand. Nasa plans to award at least two companies a contract within six months.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supported by Brics, like-minded allies: Russia amid Trump's tariff threats

Indian-origin taxi driver attacked in Ireland, police probe violent assault

Mizuho Bank to hire Mashreqbank PSC's corporate banking India head

TSMC fires staff, launches legal action over suspected 2-nm data leak

Why is Russia ditching 1987 INF Treaty and what is Trump's role in it?

Topics :NASANuclear reactorsmoonLunar MissionUnited StatesInternational Space Station

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story