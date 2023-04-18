Bank of America profit rises as it cashes in on higher interest rates

The company's net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $7.66 billion, or 94 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, the second-largest U.S. lender reported on Tuesday. That compares with $6.6 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Bank of America Corp's profit rose in the first quarter as it earned more from customers' interest payments while the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs.