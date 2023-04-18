Home / World News / G7 FMs vow to address global challenges through collective action

The Ministers are also committed to promoting free and fair trade, stating that it is key to resilient and sustainable development for all, particularly the most vulnerable

Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
G7 Foreign Ministers on Tuesday vowed to address global challenges, including climate change, pollution, loss of biodiversity, health, and food and energy security, through collective action.

In a communique released after their three-day meeting in the resort town of Karuizawa, the top diplomats called on all partners to join in addressing these pressing global challenges and to work together to build a better, more prosperous, and more secure future, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministers are also committed to promoting free and fair trade, stating that it is key to resilient and sustainable development for all, particularly the most vulnerable.

"We recognise that free and equitable public access to scientific knowledge is integral to solving global challenges," added the statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his G7 counterparts arrived in Karuizawa on Sunday afternoon for the foreign ministerial meeting, in advance of a G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May.

Topics :G7Sustainable Development

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

