Home / World News / Beijing had access to app data: Fired ByteDance executive in law suit

Beijing had access to app data: Fired ByteDance executive in law suit

In the complaint, Yu alleges the Chinese government monitored ByteDance's work from within its Beijing headquarters and provided guidance on advancing "core communist values"

AP New York
Beijing had access to app data: Fired ByteDance executive in law suit

3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 5:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A former executive fired from TikTok's parent company ByteDance made a raft of accusations against the tech giant Friday, including that it stole content from competitors like Instagram and Snapchat, and served as a "propaganda tool" for the Chinese government by suppressing or promoting content favourable to the country's interests.

The allegations were made in a complaint Friday by Yintao Yu, the head of engineering for ByteDance's US operations from August 2017 to November 2018, as part of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed earlier this month in San Francisco Superior Court. Yu claims he was fired for disclosing "wrongful conduct" he saw at the company.

In the complaint, Yu alleges the Chinese government monitored ByteDance's work from within its Beijing headquarters and provided guidance on advancing "core communist values."

Yu said government officials had the ability to turn off the Chinese version of ByteDance's apps, and maintained access to all company data, including information stored in the United States.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The allegations come as TikTok one of the most popular social media apps in the US faces heightened scrutiny in Washington and some states about whether it can keep American data safe from the Chinese government. The Biden administration has threatened to ban the app if its Chinese owners don't sell their stakes.

TikTok maintains it never gave US user data to China's government and wouldn't do so if it was asked. In an effort to avoid a ban, it also wants to store US user data on servers operated by the software giant Oracle.

In another attention-grabbing part of the lawsuit, Yu alleges he observed ByteDance promoting content that expressed hatred for Japan on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. At another time, he said the company demoted content that showed support for the protests in Hong Kong while promoting content that expressed criticism of the protests.

Yu said ByteDance developed software that would scrape user content from competitors' websites without permission. He alleges the company would then repost the content on its own websites including TikTok - to attract more engagement from users.

Yu said a fellow TikTok executive in charge of the video-sharing app's algorithm waved off his concerns. At some point, Yu said the company modified the programme, but continued to scrape data from US users when they were abroad.

The former executive also alleges the company created fake users to boost its engagement metrics, including by programming them to "like" and "follow" real accounts.

Yu is seeking punitive damage, lost earnings and 220,000 ByteDance shares that had not vested by the time he was fired.

Also Read

Australia to ban TikTok on government devices amid security concerns

Indiana sues TikTok for misleading users, breaching information security

Snap signs new deal with several music labels to boost Sounds library

No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days, says White House

TikTok to hire nearly 3,000 engineers across globe as competitors shed jobs

Imran Khan left Islamabad HC premises after 11-hour long drama over bail

Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties

USAID chief optimistic on Serbia-Kosovo talks, pledges US support

IMF: US default to have 'very serious repercussions' on global economy

AI frenzy accounts for all of S&P 500 gain this year, says SocGen

Topics :ByteDanceTikTokData breachChinaBeijing

First Published: May 13 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story