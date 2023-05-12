Home / World News / AI frenzy accounts for all of S&P 500 gain this year, says SocGen

AI frenzy accounts for all of S&P 500 gain this year, says SocGen

AI-hungry investors have propelled shares of Nvidia Corp., which makes the chips needed for complex AI computing tasks, up by 96% this year

Bloomberg
AI frenzy accounts for all of S&P 500 gain this year, says SocGen

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Subrat Patnaik
 
The investing frenzy around artificial intelligence has been so strong that without it, US stocks would be down for the year, according to Societe Generale SA strategist Manish Kabra.
 
AI-hungry investors have propelled shares of Nvidia Corp., which makes the chips needed for complex AI computing tasks, up by 96% this year. They’ve also powered rallies at Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. as the tech behemoths race to add AI features to their products and services. 
The three stocks are among the biggest contributors to the S&P 500’s 7.6% gain in 2023. The index rose 0.3% on Friday. 

“The AI boom and hype is strong,” London-based Kabra wrote in a note Friday. “So strong that without the AI-popular stocks, S&P 500 would be down 2% this year.”

To trade the “AI hype,” investors should own defensive-growth stocks held within the top AI exchange-traded funds, such as Microsoft, Accenture Plc or software company ServiceNow Inc., he wrote.

Also Read

Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact

Chip-maker Nvidia releases update to fix Discord bug slowing down GPUs

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Nvidia, Microsoft team up to build one of most powerful AI supercomputers

Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EV platforms at CES 2023

Elon Musk appointing NBC's Linda as new Twitter CEO won't change much

Meta's 'AI Sandbox' to create advertisements, predict performance

Evercore hires media, telecom bankers from Credit Suisse amid takeover

Resilient future of nations along Indian Ocean requires trust: Hasina

Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday

Topics :Artificial intelligenceS&P 500Investors

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story