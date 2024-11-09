Beijing's crackdown on Tibetan education intensifies with monks' transfers

In a concerning escalation of China's assimilation policies in Tibet, authorities have forcibly removed young monks from the Taktsang Lhamo Monastic School in Dzoge County, Sichuan, in recent months, pressing them into state-run boarding schools as part of a broader effort to erode the Tibetan culture and language.

This marks the latest chapter in Beijing's long-standing campaign to suppress Tibetan identity and education in favour of a "sinicized" version of national unity.

The Taktsang Lhamo Monastic School, which has been a centre for Tibetan cultural and Buddhist education for over two decades, has been a frequent target of Chinese authorities. Although the school had survived multiple closures and restrictions in the past but under the administration of President Xi Jinping, its future remains uncertain.

Over 500 young monks were enrolled at the school before Chinese authorities initiated a forced transfer of minor students to state-controlled educational institutions in a bid to further "modernize" Tibet's education system and promote Chinese nationalism.

The International Tibet Council has condemned the forcible removal of young monks, calling it a deliberate effort by Beijing to eradicate Tibetan culture and suppress religious freedoms.

According to the Council's statement, the Chinese government is methodically rolling out policies aimed at assimilating Tibetans into the broader Chinese population, under the guise of a "universal" education system. The laws, including the 2006 amendment to China's compulsory education law, mandate that all children attend state schools and prohibit enrolment in private or religiously affiliated schools.

While these laws ostensibly apply to all ethnic groups, their impact on Tibetans has been disproportionately harsh, as the state imposes restrictions on Tibetan language and culture, and forces children into state-run institutions that prioritize Chinese language and ideology over traditional Tibetan education.

More From This Section

Parents who wish to educate their children in Tibetan culture, or who request to keep their children in monasteries, are increasingly subject to legal pressure and state surveillance.

The pushback against these policies has been met with harsh repression. In one instance, on October 2, four young monks from Taktsang Lhamo were detained for "political re-education" after resisting their forced transfer to a state boarding school. Following their detention, the monks were forcibly placed in a state-run institution against their will. The distress of these young students highlights the severe psychological toll of Beijing's educational policies, as many report feelings of imprisonment and even suicidal ideation.

Earlier in a disturbing incident in September 2024, government employees were seen on video forcibly shoving a young monk from Muge Monastic School into a vehicle, intending to transport him to a state boarding school. In another tragic case, three young monks from the same school, unable to endure the abusive conditions at a state-run institution, attempted suicide by jumping into a river in a desperate bid to escape.

These incidents are part of a growing trend in Tibet, where young monks are being separated from their religious communities and sent to government-run schools that many describe as "prison-like," citing corporal punishment, inadequate food, and harsh disciplinary measures.

Tibetan monasteries have traditionally been vital centres of education for Tibetan children, providing not only religious teachings but also important cultural and language education.

For centuries, young Tibetans would begin their monastic education at an early age, a tradition that has been under increasing threat as Chinese policies restrict the operation of Tibetan schools.

In the case of Taktsang Lhamo, the school was first established in the 1990s to provide Tibetan children with cultural education before they embarked on Buddhist studies. Despite facing multiple closures, the monastery managed to maintain its educational activities until July 2024, when the latest crackdown intensified under Xi Jinping's government.

Since 2008, following widespread protests in Ngaba, local authorities have continuously targeted religious institutions and cultural centres, but Taktsang Lhamo's resilience has made it a symbol of Tibetan resistance.

The systematic suppression of Tibetan educational institutions is drawing increasing international concern. Advocacy groups like the International Tibet Council have denounced China's actions as part of a broader strategy to assimilate Tibetans into the Chinese state by eliminating their language, culture, and religious identity. These policies, while officially framed as part of a nationwide educational reform initiative, are seen by critics as a tool for cultural genocide.

The ongoing repression of Tibetan culture through forced school closures, detentions, and the systematic dismantling of religious education is a reminder of the high price Tibetans continue to pay for their cultural survival.

As the Chinese government continues its push for "sinification," the international community's response will be crucial in determining whether Tibetans can preserve their unique cultural heritage in the face of Beijing's relentless policies.