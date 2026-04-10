Home / World News / Bessent, Powell warn CEOs of cyber risks posed by Anthropic's AI model

Bessent, Powell warn CEOs of cyber risks posed by Anthropic's AI model

The meeting, held at the Treasury Department in Washington, was aimed at ensuring banks were aware of the risks posed by Mythos

Anthropic
Anthropic
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:37 PM IST
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convened an urgent meeting with bank CEOs this week  to warn of cyber risks posed by Anthropic’s latest AI model, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
 
Anthropic launched the powerful Mythos model earlier this week but stopped short of a broad release, citing concerns it could expose previously unknown cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
 
The company has said the model is capable of identifying and exploiting weaknesses across “every major operating system and every major web browser”.
 
The meeting, held at the Treasury Department in Washington on Tuesday, was aimed at ensuring banks are aware of the potential risks posed by Mythos and similar models, and are taking steps to defend their systems, one of the sources said.
 
The invitation came while most CEOs of the largest US banks were already in Washington to attend other meetings, one of the sources said.
 
Access to Mythos will be limited to about 40 technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, and Anthropic has been in ongoing talks with the US government about the model’s capabilities, the startup has said.
   
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Topics :Artificial intelligenceJerome PowellBanking Industry

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

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