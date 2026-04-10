Bessent, Powell warn CEOs of cyber risks posed by Anthropic's AI model

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convened an urgent meeting with bank CEOs this week to warn of cyber risks posed by Anthropic’s latest AI model, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Anthropic launched the powerful Mythos model earlier this week but stopped short of a broad release, citing concerns it could expose previously unknown cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The company has said the model is capable of identifying and exploiting weaknesses across “every major operating system and every major web browser”.

The meeting, held at the Treasury Department in Washington on Tuesday, was aimed at ensuring banks are aware of the potential risks posed by Mythos and similar models, and are taking steps to defend their systems, one of the sources said.