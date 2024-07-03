Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bezos to sell Amazon shares worth about $5 bn after stock hits record high

After the sale plan, Bezos would own about 912 million Amazon shares, or 8.8 per cent of the outstanding stock

Amazon_Jeff Bezos (Photo: Bloomberg)
Jeff Bezos (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos is planning to sell almost $5 billion worth of shares in the e-commerce giant, a regulatory filing showed, after its stock hit a record high.
The proposed sale of 25 million shares was disclosed in a notice filed after market hours on Tuesday. The stock had hit an all-time high of $200.43 during the session. It has jumped more than 30 per cent so far this year, outpacing the 4 per cent gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index.

He sold shares worth roughly $8.5 billion in February, after the stock rallied 80 per cent in 2023.
Bezos is ranked the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $214.4 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the founder of space company Blue Origin, which launched a six-person crew to the edge of space in May.
Amazon posted upbeat first-quarter results in April, as the Seattle-based technology giant rode the artificial intelligence wave. The company recently replaced Adam Selipsky as the head of its cloud computing unit with insider Matt Garman.
Topics :Jeff BezosAmazon

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

