What is Golden Dome, Trump's ambitious $175 billion missile defence system?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled plans for a $175 billion missile defence system — the Golden Dome — a multi-domain shield that promises to defend the United States against aerial threats from adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Speaking from the White House, Trump described the system as a "transformative leap" in national defence, combining land, sea, and space-based technology to intercept missiles, drones, and potentially even space-launched weapons.

“Golden Dome will protect our homeland,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “Once fully constructed, Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space.”

What is Golden Dome system?

The Golden Dome is envisioned as a comprehensive missile defence system that integrates ground- and space-based interceptors, early-warning satellites, and AI-driven tracking systems. The project, which Trump said will be completed within three years, would mark the US' first deployment of weaponry in space.

ALSO READ: Trump unveils $175 bn Golden Dome missile defence with space weapons According to the President, the Golden Dome will use advanced sensors and interceptors to detect, track, and destroy threats at multiple stages — from launch to mid-course to terminal phase.

Also Read

“It will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea and space,” Trump said, adding that the design integrates with existing systems and should be operational before the end of his current term.

Golden Dome: How much will it cost?

While Trump has pegged the cost of the Golden Dome at $175 billion, the Congressional Budget Office has warned that the total price tag could exceed $500 billion over the next two decades, due to the technological complexity involved.

An initial $25 billion has already been proposed under a GOP-led reconciliation bill, though the funding path remains uncertain amid opposition from both conservative and moderate Republicans.

Who is leading the project?

General Michael Guetlein of the US Space Force has been appointed to oversee the initiative. A four-star general with a 30-year career in missile defence and space systems, Guetlein currently serves as the Vice Chief of Space Operations.

"This design for the Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defence capabilities,” Trump said, reaffirming his confidence in Guetlein’s leadership.

Which countries and states are involved?

ALSO READ: Nato weighs US demand to hike defence spend as some fail to meet goal Though the system is primarily intended to shield the US, Canada has expressed interest in joining the programme. Trump confirmed discussions with Canadian officials. However, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office has not yet issued a formal statement yet.

States such as Alaska, Florida, Georgia, and Indiana — all home to defence or space infrastructure — are expected to play a key role in hosting components of the system. Potential contractors include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and L3Harris Technologies, with Trump insisting that all development and manufacturing would happen within the United States.

Inspired by Israel's iron dome

The name Golden Dome draws inspiration from Israel’s Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of short-range rockets since its deployment in 2011. However, Trump emphasised that the American version would be “scaled up” to counter long-range and high-speed missile threats, including hypersonic and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“Ronald Reagan wanted it many years ago, but they didn’t have the technology,” Trump noted. “But it’s something we’re going to have. We’re going to have it at the highest level.”

For Trump, the Golden Dome is not just about defence — it's also a campaign fulfilment. “In the campaign, I promised the American people that I would build a cutting-edge missile defence shield... And that’s what we’re doing today,” he said.

(With agency inputs)