Biden nominates top adviser on Asia to be State Department's No. 2 diplomat

Kurt Campbell currently is deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council

AP Washington
If confirmed, he would replace Wendy Sherman, who retired in July, as deputy secretary of state | (Photo: AP/PTI)

Nov 2 2023
President Joe Biden is nominating a top adviser on Asia to serve as the State Department's second-ranking diplomat, the White House said Wednesday, elevating one of the architects of the administration's efforts to develop a more Asia-focused foreign policy.

Kurt Campbell currently is deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council. He has played an important role in helping Biden reinvigorate the diplomatic grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, and has helped to ease historic tensions between South Korea and Japan and shape America's approach to China.

If confirmed, he would replace Wendy Sherman, who retired in July, as deputy secretary of state.

Kurt is a tremendous asset, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. His passion and commitment to our alliances and partnerships is unquestionably strengthening America's strategic position in the world and improving our ability to deal with shared challenges.

Campbell served in President Barack Obama's administration as the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. He also previously was deputy assistant defence secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs, White House fellow at the Treasury Department and director of the Democracy Office at the NSC during the Clinton administration.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

