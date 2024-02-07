Home / World News / Biden tells Congress to 'show some spine' as Ukraine aid faces defeat

Biden tells Congress to 'show some spine' as Ukraine aid faces defeat

The Democratic president blamed the situation on former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner and told Congress to show some spine and stand up to Trump

The Democratic president has urged lawmakers to embrace a bipartisan Senate deal that pairs border enforcement measures with $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged that a bill to provide security funding for Ukraine and for the US border with Mexico is stalled in Congress.

The Democratic president blamed the situation on former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner and told Congress to show some spine and stand up to Trump.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A bipartisan Senate deal intended to curb illegal crossings at the US border with Mexico faced almost certain defeat Tuesday as Senate Republicans signalled their opposition, stranding President Joe Biden with no clear way to advance aid for Ukraine through Congress.

The Democratic president has urged lawmakers to embrace a bipartisan Senate deal that pairs border enforcement measures with $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine, as well as tens of billions of dollars more for Israel, other US allies in Asia, the US immigration system and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and Ukraine.

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

New Mexico's major parties prepare for June presidential primary ballot

Biden considers border restrictions as he tries to reach Ukraine aid deal

Ex-Trump CFO faces possible perjury charge over civil fraud trial testimony

Explained: Why now is the time to address humanity's impact on the moon

Protecting creator economy will be foundational: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

WeWork founder Adam Neumann trying to buy back bankrupt company: Report

China's stock exchanges restrict share selling by some hedge funds

Spotify Q4 results: Revenue up 16% at $3.94 bn, user growth beats estimates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenDonald TrumpUkraineFinancial aidUS Congressus mexico border wall

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story