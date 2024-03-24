Home / World News / Biden, Trump win Louisiana primary having already clinched nominations

Biden, Trump win Louisiana primary having already clinched nominations

Biden also appeared in Missouri's Democratic primary, with results not expected to be reported until next week

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST
US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won Louisiana's primary on Saturday, collecting more delegates after they already clinched their party nominations.

Biden also appeared in Missouri's Democratic primary, with results not expected to be reported until next week.

None of the races were in suspense. Biden and Trump have already beaten their major competitors. But the primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters.

For Biden, some liberals are registering their anger with Israel's war against Hamas following the militant group's October 7 attack. More than 30,000 people, two-thirds of them women and children, have been reported killed by Gaza authorities since Israel launched its offensive. A protest movement launched by Arab American communities in Michigan has spread to several other states.

Trump is his party's dominant figure and has locked up a third straight Republican nomination. But he faces dissent from people worried about the immense legal jeopardy he faces or critical of his White House term, which ended shortly after the January 6 insurrection mounted by his supporters and fuelled by his false theories of election fraud.

Saturday's primary was the Missouri Democratic Party's first party-run presidential contest since a new law took effect in August 2022. Louisiana's primaries, meanwhile, come almost four years after the state was the first to postpone its primaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics :Joe BidenDonald TrumpUS presidential elections

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

