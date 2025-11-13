Big Tech's Climate Strategists Feeling Strain of AI Power Needs

Weeks after ChatGPT was unleashed on the world in November 2022, sustainability executives at Microsoft Corp. realized they had a big problem.

On the tech giant’s 500-acre campus in Redmond, Washington, teams began holding regular “triage” meetings to confront serious questions posed by the artificial intelligence boom: Where would the company find the gigawatts — just one gigawatt can power nearly 750,000 US homes — needed for data centers? And how could Microsoft possibly secure that extra energy while still making progress toward a long-standing goal of going carbon-negative?

The AI discussions were “interesting and terrifying all at the same time,” said Brian Janous, who served until August 2023 as Microsoft’s vice president of energy. Microsoft and other major tech companies, he said, had to “look at the climate commitments they set and say, ‘Can I still do this?’”

Nearly three years later, Microsoft and rivals including Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are still struggling to answer that question. On one hand, they’re trying to obtain every electron possible to power their trillion-dollar bet on AI. On the other, they're trying to stay true to a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 or sooner. “There’s no question that the current push to develop AI infrastructure is putting a strain on the climate commitments of the big tech companies, all of which were made prior to the advent of AI,” Janous said in an interview. After leaving Microsoft, he co-founded Cloverleaf Infrastructure, which partners with utilities to develop clean-powered sites that supply the largest data-center providers.

US President Donald Trump isn’t making this challenge any easier. Since taking office, he’s slashed federal funding for green initiatives, such as wind and solar, and signaled his support for powering AI with generators that use fossil fuels, including aging coal-fired plants. Wary of irritating their biggest ally in Washington, tech leaders so far have refrained from publicly challenging the president over his campaign against renewables. For now, the so-called hyperscalers continue to buy clean energy at a record pace, with Meta, Amazon, Google and Microsoft ranking as the biggest corporate signers of power purchase agreements with renewable suppliers. Together they accounted for 9.6 gigawatts of US clean energy purchases in the first half of 2025, amounting to 40 per cent of the global total, according to the latest BloombergNEF data.

That number falls woefully short of the 362 gigawatts of additional power the industry is projected to need worldwide by 2035 to sustain its growing data center fleet, according to BNEF. With enormous pressure from Wall Street to deliver on AI investments, companies can’t afford to let energy be a limiting factor and are pursuing an all-of-the-above strategy on electricity sources. AI’s impact is already showing up in sustainability reports. Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft disclosed that their carbon emissions went up 64 per cent, 51 per cent, 33 per cent and 23 per cent respectively in their latest climate filings compared to their benchmarks from before ChatGPT’s release. Microsoft explicitly blamed “growth-related factors such as AI and cloud expansion.”

Inside Microsoft, tension between longstanding climate pledges and the insatiable energy needs of AI left the sustainability teams mired in uncertainty, according to two former managers who left the company earlier this year. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the former managers described Microsoft’s climate priorities as constantly shifting in the face of its appetite for electricity. A key source of strain was over concerns that Microsoft risked a public backlash if it appeared to be abandoning its climate goals in any way, creating a “suffocating level of control” that paralyzed staff, one of the former managers said. Reports were dissected to ensure they adhered to an evolving company line, with individual words in memos and other documents turning into landmines that could “blow up” conversations, the person said.

Adding to the stress, the other former manager said, were industry-wide workforce reductions in 2023 that cut nearly 200,000 jobs, which destabilized climate teams as they worked on one of the toughest problems in tech: how to procure enough energy, sustainably. In a statement, Microsoft’s chief sustainability officer, Melanie Nakagawa, said the company “remains committed to meeting our climate goals of being carbon negative, water positive and zero waste by 2030 while protecting ecosystems. As we learn and adapt, we’re continuing to expand our global clean energy portfolio, building markets by investing in new climate technology solutions, and empowering others with technology to build a more sustainable future.”

Biggest Bottleneck On a recent podcast, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said the supply of power, rather than the availability of semiconductors, accounted for the biggest bottleneck in data center capacity. By some estimates, the energy needs of existing and planned AI infrastructure in the US can’t be met with current supply. Dave Stangis, a senior executive at Apollo Global Management who has led the firm’s sustainability strategy for the past four years, said last month that the amount of energy required to power AI data centers is so vast that meeting that need may be more than a lifetime away.

As a result, big tech companies have been buying more nuclear and geothermal energy to satisfy the needs of their expanding AI infrastructure, according to BNEF data. At the same time, haunted by the risk of losing power for even a minute and driven by the desire to win the AI race, some companies are also exploring what’s known as behind-the-meter power, where a generation plant sits in the data center’s backyard. “They want a new resource, something that’s not already on the grid, that’s not already spoken for,” said Elaine Walsh, who leads the power group for the law firm Baker Botts. She added that “almost all” of the new development work she does is for gas power.

Meta’s Hyperion Project That’s the strategy Meta is using as it attempts to get its massive data center in Louisiana up and running as quickly as possible. The project, dubbed Hyperion, is a 4 million-square-foot complex on 2,250 acres in rural Louisiana that’s expected to consume as much as five gigawatts of electricity. This summer, Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg posted a graphic depicting Hyperion engulfing most of Manhattan — an image that Trump later displayed at a White House Cabinet meeting, saying the facility would cost $50 billion. To support the Meta site, Entergy Corp. received regulatory approval in August to construct three gas plants capable of producing about 2.3 gigawatts. Last month, in addition to those three plants, the utility applied to tie new natural gas generation to the grid in Louisiana to meet increasing demand from data centers and industrial projects, including from Meta and other hyperscalers.

“From the moment that the Richland Parish data center came onto the picture, we’ve been planning for and executing to secure clean energy to support that site,” Urvi Parekh, Meta’s head of global energy, said in an interview. “What we measure is what is the carbon intensity of the electricity that is serving our data center and then working through the greenhouse gas protocol rules.” Meta also said in a statement that it plans to add enough clean and renewable energy to match the total electricity use at Richland. To do so, the company said it’s working with Entergy to bring 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy to the Louisiana grid and that it’s launched other clean and renewable energy projects across the state, including three focused on solar.

Companies like Meta often buy carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates to balance the emissions tied to their operations, but both of those practices have been decried over the years for varying reasons. Offsets can be notoriously difficult to verify, and renewable energy certificates have been assailed for failing to achieve real emissions reduction or drive renewable energy generation. Meta has maintained that the majority of its renewable energy portfolio actually comes in the form of real, long-term contracts such as power purchase agreements and that “only a small percentage” — less than 5 per cent of its reported renewable energy purchases in 2023, for example — were tied to short-term, unbundled renewable energy certificates.

Nuclear Option Meta’s use of gas to power its new data center while still purchasing huge amounts of clean energy reflects a balancing act across the industry. Last month, Google announced a first-of-its kind agreement to buy almost all of the electricity from a gas plant in Illinois while supplying the facility with carbon capture and storage equipment. The technology will capture and store around 90 per cent of the CO2 emissions from the plant, according to a Google release. But some skeptics have cautioned that emissions capture is neither economical nor feasible at scale, and a nationwide carbon storage network would require as many as 96,000 miles of new pipelines, according to Energy Department estimates.

Another option on the table is nuclear energy, which can provide huge amounts of round-the-clock power, free of carbon emissions. Google agreed last month to buy nuclear power from a plant that NextEra Energy Inc. plans to restart in Iowa. But nuclear power is also expensive, and supply chain issues mean that new nuclear plants will take years to build and bring online. Even though the NextEra generator is already built — and was only shuttered in 2020 — the company won’t start delivering power to Google’s data centers until 2029. To link data centers to power sources faster, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last month to expedite reviews for grid connections, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. As part of a draft rule Wright sent to the agency, those reviews would shrink to 60 days, a seismic shift for a process that currently can take years.

Under the proposal, data centers could win a speedy review if they include new power plants or agree to curtail usage in response to grid strains during high-demand periods such as heatwaves. However, a data center vying to locate next to an existing power plant would require a study to determine if that generation capacity is needed to maintain grid reliability. Trump Headwinds Complicating matters is Trump, who has made the industry’s AI ambitions central to his second-term economic agenda. In September, he welcomed leaders including Nadella and Zuckerberg for a White House dinner where he hailed tech companies’ far-reaching infrastructure spending plans and promised help with permitting for energy projects.

At the same time, Trump has roiled the tech companies’ quest for electricity by attacking green energy with a vengeance and assailing global warming as “the greatest con job ever” during a United Nations speech. The administration has stopped or delayed wind and solar initiatives — some of which were near completion — and declined to send delegates to the COP30 climate conference in Brazil. One of Trump’s biggest moves against renewables was to use the massive tax bill he signed in July to strip away clean energy incentives created through his predecessor Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Total annual deployment of new solar, wind and energy storage facilities in 2035 will be 21 per cent lower — or 227 gigawatts less — than it would have been without the Trump tax law, according to BNEF forecasts.

Backing out of wind and solar projects as Trump envisions is problematic because doing so would force companies to use other power sources, like natural gas, that are not necessarily cheaper or faster to get into service, said Janous. He disputed the narrative that renewables can’t sufficiently power data centers, arguing that the grid should be made more flexible to better use what solar and wind can offer. Big tech companies likewise can’t simply discard clean energy commitments that have been a decade in the making for some firms, which have put time and money into reaching them, said BNEF analyst Nayel Brihi.