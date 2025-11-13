Home / World News / Third of Russian seaborne oil exports stuck amid US sanctions: JPMorgan

Third of Russian seaborne oil exports stuck amid US sanctions: JPMorgan

The US set a November 21 deadline to wind down all dealings with Rosneft and Lukoil, in the first direct sanctions imposed on Russia by President Donald Trump since the start of his second term

Russian Oil
Trading sources have told Reuters that overall Russian oil exports have been relatively stable so far.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Around 1.4 million barrels per day of Russian oil, or almost a third of the country's seaborne exporting potential, remain in tankers as unloading slows due to US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil , JPMorgan said on Thursday. 
The US set a November 21 deadline to wind down all dealings with Rosneft and Lukoil, in the first direct sanctions imposed on Russia by President Donald Trump since the start of his second term. 
The sanctions have put a strain on Lukoil's business, forcing it to declare the sale of foreign assets and disrupting its operations in Iraq, pump stations in Finland and a refinery in Bulgaria. 
Trading sources have told Reuters that overall Russian oil exports have been relatively stable so far. 
JPMorgan said with a cut-off date of November 21 for receiving oil supplied by the sanctioned companies, unloading cargoes could become significantly more challenging thereafter. 
"Russia's oil exports are entering a new phase of disruption as sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil are set to take effect, prompting its two largest customers â€” India and China” to sharply reduce their December purchases," it said. 
Traders told Reuters earlier this week that many vessels loading at Russia's western ports“ Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossisk“ list Port Said or the Suez Canal as their destination, but later continue on to Asian ports, mainly India and China. 
They expect that unsold oil may eventually be shipped to China, with Russian crude being sold in Asia at the deepest discounts in the past year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Michael Burry of 'Big Short' fame deregisters Scion Asset Management

Bangladesh on alert as tribunal sets verdict date for deposed PM Hasina

After 230 years, penny dies: What pushed the US Mint to pull the plug

How a single remark on Taiwan by Japan has reignited tensions with China

China leads global patent race in 2024, filing nearly half of world total

Topics :Russia Oil productionUS sanctionsUS Russiatrade warsJPMorgan

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story