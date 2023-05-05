Home / World News / Bilawal must give answer on atrocities on minorities in Pak: AISC Chair

Bilawal must give answer on atrocities on minorities in Pak: AISC Chair

AISC Chairman Naseeruddin Chishti asked Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to comment on recent killings of minorities, in latest incident of which 8 teachers were shot dead

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Bilawal must give answer on atrocities on minorities in Pak: AISC Chair

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All India Sajjadanashin Council Chairman Naseeruddin Chishti on Friday asked Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to comment on the recent killings of minorities in Pakistan, in the latest incident of which eight teachers were shot dead.

Bhutto-Zardari is in Goa to attend the foreign ministers' meeting at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave.

Chishti condemned atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring nation and said the Pakistan minister should set his house in order before asking others to do so.

Bhutto-Zardari has been critical of minority violence in India, blaming Hindutva ideology of the present government for it.

"Don't teach others what you can't do yourself. This goes for foreign affairs Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto. He should first answer on the recent killings of minorities in Pak. We strongly condemn the atrocities committed against minorities," Chishti said.

Eight school teachers were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of targeted shootings in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, in a possible case of sectarian violence.

"We often read news about Hindus being forcibly asked to convert religion. I am not alone in asking the Pakistan government to ensure the safety and security of minorities and destroy terrorism flourishing on its soil, this is the demand of the entire world," said the successor of Ajmer Dargah Dewan.

Also Read

Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto launches vituperative personal tirade against PM Modi

Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pak's Foreign Office

US Dy Secy discusses Pak's efforts to recover from floods with FM Bilawal

Indo-Pak ties see new low; FM Bhutto's outburst dashes hope for engagements

Imran's political future dark if he ignores democratic path: Bilawal

Ukrainian delegate hits Russian at Black Sea summit in Turkey's Ankara

Gunman kills 8 people in Serbia's second mass shooting in two days

King Charles III to confer thank-you Coronation Medals to thousands

Talking over mobile for over 30 minutes linked to developing hypertension

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, yet another Hindu temple vandalised in Australia

Topics :Pakistan Terrorsim

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story