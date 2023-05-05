Bilawal must give answer on atrocities on minorities in Pak: AISC Chair

All India Sajjadanashin Council Chairman Naseeruddin Chishti on Friday asked Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to comment on the recent killings of minorities in Pakistan, in the latest incident of which eight teachers were shot dead.

Bhutto-Zardari is in Goa to attend the foreign ministers' meeting at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave.

Chishti condemned atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring nation and said the Pakistan minister should set his house in order before asking others to do so.

Bhutto-Zardari has been critical of minority violence in India, blaming Hindutva ideology of the present government for it.

"Don't teach others what you can't do yourself. This goes for foreign affairs Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto. He should first answer on the recent killings of minorities in Pak. We strongly condemn the atrocities committed against minorities," Chishti said.

Eight school teachers were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of targeted shootings in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, in a possible case of sectarian violence.

"We often read news about Hindus being forcibly asked to convert religion. I am not alone in asking the Pakistan government to ensure the safety and security of minorities and destroy terrorism flourishing on its soil, this is the demand of the entire world," said the successor of Ajmer Dargah Dewan.