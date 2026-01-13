Home / World News / Bill and Hillary Clinton decline to testify in House Epstein investigation

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton say they will refuse to comply with a congressional subpoena for them to testify in an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell
Epstein and Maxwell were photographed speaking with Clinton. (File Photo)
AP Washington
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 12:00 AM IST
The Clintons are slamming a Republican-controlled committee's attempts as legally invalid as GOP lawmakers prepare contempt of Congress proceedings against them.

In a letter released on social media Tuesday, the Clinton's tell the chair of the House Oversight Committee, Republican Rep. James Comer, he's on the cusp of a process literally designed to result in our imprisonment.

Comer says he'll begin contempt of Congress proceedings next week. It potentially starts a complicated and politically messy process that Congress has rarely reached for.

No one's accusing the Clintons of any wrongdoing. We just have questions," Comer told reporters after Bill Clinton did not show up for a scheduled deposition at House offices Tuesday.

He added, Anyone would admit they spent a lot of time together.

Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein but had a well-documented friendship with Epstein, a wealthy financier, throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Republicans have zeroed in on that relationship as they try to wrestle control over demands for a full accounting of Epstein's wrongdoing.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He killed himself in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial.

Multiple former presidents have voluntarily testified before Congress, but none has been compelled to do so.

Comer also indicated that the committee would not attempt to compel testimony from President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, saying that it could not force a sitting president to testify.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:59 PM IST

