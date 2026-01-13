Trump says US 'in trouble' if Supreme Court overturns his tariff policy

US President Donald Trump has warned that it would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay back the money the US has collected from his sweeping tariffs if the Supreme Court rules he doesn't have the unilateral ability to impose many of them.

In a social media post on Monday, he said that if the court strikes down his tariffs: 'WE'RE SCREWED!' Trump has increasingly posted warnings on social media about the court's looming decision, including similar posts many days last week about how complicated it would be for the government to issue refunds.

It may not be possible, Trump said in his post about repaying the tariffs.