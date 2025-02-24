Blast at Russian consulate in Marseille on 3rd anniversary of Ukraine war

An explosion shook the Russian consulate in Marseille, France, on Monday, confirmed Consul General Stanislav Oranskiy. Russian media reported that two Molotov cocktails were thrown inside the building, while a stolen vehicle was found nearby. No casualties were reported, but the Russian foreign ministry labeled the incident a "terrorist attack" and demanded a thorough investigation.

The explosion coincided with the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin urged France to enhance security around Russian diplomatic sites, emphasising the need for stronger protection.

“The foreign ministry is taking all necessary steps to ensure that France understands the need for heightened security,” the Russian government was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Trump attacks Zelenskyy

Last week, senior US officials met with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential peace talks, without Ukraine's direct involvement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed discussions on reopening embassies and offering economic incentives to Russia if the war ends.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Ukraine must be part of any agreement, rejecting US-Russia discussions without Kyiv’s participation. In an NBC interview, he said, “This is a war against us, and it’s our human losses.”

This led to US President Donald Trump questioning Zelenskyy's leadership. Speaking on Fox News Radio, Trump claimed Zelenskyy had “no cards” in negotiations and that Ukraine had been “demolished” under his watch. Trump further suggested that Zelenskyy “should have never started” the war.

Zelenskyy then accused Trump of spreading Kremlin narratives, while Trump retaliated by calling the Ukrainian leader a “dictator” and a “modestly successful comedian.”

Despite avoiding direct blame on Russia, Trump claimed both sides want peace because of him. “If I wasn’t involved, they wouldn’t be talking,” he said.

(With agency inputs)