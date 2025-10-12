Home / World News / Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaving no survivors

Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaving no survivors

The cause of the blast is not known. Investigators are combing the charred property foot-by-foot, searching for possible evidence

Explosion
Representative Image: The explosion left a smouldering wreck of twisted metal and burned-out vehicles at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant. Photo: Shutterstock
AP McEwen (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Authorities say a blast in rural Tennessee that levelled an explosives plant and was felt for miles around killed 16 people and left dno survivors.

The explosion left a smouldering wreck of twisted metal and burned-out vehicles at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant, which supplies and researches explosives for the military.

The cause of the blast is not known. Investigators are combing the charred property foot-by-foot, searching for possible evidence.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :explosionBomb blastUnited States

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

