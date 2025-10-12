Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaving no survivors

Authorities say a blast in rural Tennessee that levelled an explosives plant and was felt for miles around killed 16 people and left dno survivors.

The explosion left a smouldering wreck of twisted metal and burned-out vehicles at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant, which supplies and researches explosives for the military.

The cause of the blast is not known. Investigators are combing the charred property foot-by-foot, searching for possible evidence.