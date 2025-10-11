Home / World News / Nepal President Paudel admitted to hospital after sudden health problems

Nepal President Paudel admitted to hospital after sudden health problems

He complained of a severe headache and vomiting and was immediately taken to the hospital, according to hospital sources

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel was hospitalised on Saturday after experiencing sudden health problems, according to authorities, who said his condition is normal so far.

Paudel, 80, was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Vascular Transplant Centre here after his health condition deteriorated, according to the sources at the President's Office.

He complained of a severe headache and vomiting and was immediately taken to the hospital, according to hospital sources.

Doctors are monitoring his health condition, and so far it is normal, said a press release issued by the hospital.

President Paudel was supposed to hold discussions on Saturday morning with representatives of the Gen Z group, around 20 of whom had already reached the President's Office for dialogue.

However, after Paudel's health deteriorated, the dialogue was postponed till Monday, the sources said.

In 2023, Paudel was airlifted to India for treatment for a chest-related ailment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he complained of shortness of breath.

The Gen Z youths were supposed to submit their demands to the president.

Their key demands include taking prompt legal action against the officials responsible for using brutal force against the Gen Z protesters during their agitation last month, and inclusion of some of the Gen Z representatives in the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, according to the sources.

Thousands of youths under the banner of the Gen Z group staged anti-government protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9, in which 76 people were killed. Nineteen protesters were killed during the police firing on September 8, the first day of the Gen Z protests.

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

