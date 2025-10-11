Home / World News / Hamas to skip official signing of Gaza peace deal in Egypt, reports AFP

Hamas to skip official signing of Gaza peace deal in Egypt, reports AFP

Hamas leaders dismissed suggestions that its members leave the Gaza Strip under the plan as "absurd," a Times of Israel report said

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat. (Photo: Reuters)
Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel’s goal of eliminating it as a military threat. (Photo: Reuters)
Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Palestinian militant group Hamas will not attend the official signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt, a senior leader told news agency AFP, citing disagreements with parts of Donald Trump’s plan and leaving the future of the long-awaited agreement in limbo.
 
Hamas leaders dismissed suggestions that its members leave the Gaza Strip under the plan as “absurd,” a Times of Israel report said.
 
Political bureau member Hossam Badran told reporters that “Talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they’re Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense.” He said he expects negotiations over the second phase of the plan to be difficult because it “contains many complexities and difficulties.”
 
Disagreements over Trump’s plan
 
The decision comes as Hamas voiced strong opposition to key provisions of the proposal, which includes clauses on disarmament and relocation of militants. The group said such terms are unacceptable and contradict the rights of Palestinians to remain in their homeland.
 
Badran’s remarks reflect ongoing tensions within the peace process, which aims to end years of conflict in Gaza and restore stability to the region.
 
Trump to visit West Asia for hostage release ceremony
 
The comments came ahead of former US President Donald Trump’s scheduled West Asia visit in the next two days. During the trip, he is expected to celebrate the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza two years after Hamas’s October 7 attack and promote the next phase of his peace plan.
 
However, progress on the deal appears uncertain amid continued resistance from Hamas and the absence of a clear agreement on the group’s role in Gaza’s future governance.
 
Israel warns of possible military action
 
A senior Hamas official said that disarmament of the group, a key requirement of the plan, is “out of the question,” even if Hamas steps aside from Gaza’s government.
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who unilaterally ended the previous ceasefire in March, has suggested that Israel could resume its offensive if Hamas fails to disarm.
 
The developments have cast doubt on the viability of the proposed peace accord, seen as a major test of diplomatic efforts to stabilise Gaza.

Topics :palestineHamasIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

