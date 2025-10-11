Hamas to skip official signing of Gaza peace deal in Egypt, reports AFP

Palestinian militant group Hamas will not attend the official signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt, a senior leader told news agency AFP, citing disagreements with parts of Donald Trump’s plan and leaving the future of the long-awaited agreement in limbo.

Hamas leaders dismissed suggestions that its members leave the Gaza Strip under the plan as “absurd,” a Times of Israel report said.

Political bureau member Hossam Badran told reporters that “Talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they’re Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense.” He said he expects negotiations over the second phase of the plan to be difficult because it “contains many complexities and difficulties.”

Disagreements over Trump’s plan The decision comes as Hamas voiced strong opposition to key provisions of the proposal, which includes clauses on disarmament and relocation of militants. The group said such terms are unacceptable and contradict the rights of Palestinians to remain in their homeland. Badran’s remarks reflect ongoing tensions within the peace process, which aims to end years of conflict in Gaza and restore stability to the region. Trump to visit West Asia for hostage release ceremony The comments came ahead of former US President Donald Trump’s scheduled West Asia visit in the next two days. During the trip, he is expected to celebrate the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza two years after Hamas’s October 7 attack and promote the next phase of his peace plan.