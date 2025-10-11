Home / World News / Four dead, 12 injured in mass shooting after football game in Mississippi

At least four people were killed and 12 others were injured in a mass shooting that took place just after a football game post-midnight in the US state of Mississippi on Friday night, the BBC reported.
 
The incident occurred in Leland, a small city about 120 miles (190 km) northeast of the state capital, Jackson. Four of the critically injured survivors were airlifted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment, local authorities said.
 
The report quoted Mayor John Lee, who confirmed the incident to CBS, saying the shooting occurred on Leland’s main street during a busy Friday night. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects, and no arrests have been made. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.
 
Celebration turns tragic
 
Leland was unusually crowded on Friday night as residents gathered to celebrate homecoming, an annual American tradition where schools welcome back former students and host community events, including football games.
 
Officials said the celebration turned tragic as chaos erupted amid gunfire, leaving multiple casualties and widespread panic. The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification from their families.
 
Law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation and have urged witnesses to come forward with any information that might help identify those responsible.
 
18-year-old wanted for questioning
 
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that authorities in Mississippi are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.
 
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the gunfire broke out on the school campus where the Heidelberg Oilers were hosting their homecoming game on Friday night. It remains unclear exactly when the shooting happened or how close it was to the stadium.
 
Probe and manhunt underway
 
AP quoted Sheriff Randy White as saying that he was at the scene on Saturday as investigators continued to gather evidence. “We’re still piecing together the timeline, and more details will be released in the coming days,” he said.
 
Authorities have urged anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the Heidelberg Police Chief or the Sheriff’s Office.
 
The shooting has shaken the tight-knit community, which had gathered to celebrate the school’s annual homecoming festivities when the violence erupted. The manhunt to nab the accused and further investigation into the matter are underway.

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

