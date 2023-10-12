Blinken vows support for Israel, says Hamas does not represent Palestinians

The US will never falter from its support for Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday but underlined the importance of taking "every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians" as the Israeli military prepares for a "next stage" of the war against Hamas militants in Gaza.

"No country can or would tolerate the slaughter of its citizens or simply return to the conditions that allowed it to take place. Israel has the right, indeed the obligation, to defend itself and to ensure that this never happens again," Blinken told reporters while speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Blinken also reiterated that respect for civilian life is what distinguishes democracies from the likes of Hamas, saying, "As the Prime Minister and I discussed, how Israel does this matters."



Blinken also stressed that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.

"This was just one of Hamas' countless acts of terror. It brings to mind the worst of ISIS," he said, referring to the Islamic State terror group.

An unprecedented attack against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli retaliation has left more than 2,600 people dead in Israel and Gaza.

"The message I bring to Israel is this, you may be strong enough to defend yourself but as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to, we will always be there by your side.

He said the US has started delivering arms and ammunition to Israel.

"Shipments of military support have already arrived in Israel and more is on the way. As Israel's defence needs evolve, we'll work with Congress to make sure they're met," he said.

Blinken also noted that President Biden has issued a crystal clear warning to any adversary of a state or any state thinking of the current advantage to attack Israel, as the US has Israel's back.

He said there's no excuse, there's no justification for these atrocities. "We know Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinian people or legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice, opportunity, and dignity.

"Hamas has only one agenda, to destroy Israel and murder Jews. No country can or would tolerate the slaughter of its citizens or simply return to the conditions that allowed it to take place. Israel has the right or the obligation to defend itself and ensure it never happens again," he said.

"We democracies distinguish ourselves from terrorists for striving for a different standard, even when it's difficult, and holding ourselves to account when we fall short..".

"The value we place on human life and human dignity, that's what makes us who we are and we count them among our greatest strengths. That's why it's so important to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians and that's why we mourn the loss of every innocent life, civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed," Blinken said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the US for its incredible support for Israel in his country's "war against the barbarians of Hamas."



Blinken's visit, Netanyahu said, was "another tangible example of America's unequivocal support for Israel.

Hamas should be crushed, Netanyahu said, just as ISIS had been crushed.

Hamas is ISIS, and just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed and Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated, Netanyahu said.

They should be spat out from the community of nations. No leader should meet with them, no country should harbour them. And those that do should be sanctioned, the Israeli prime minister said.

The number of people killed in Israeli has now risen to 1,300 people. These were mostly civilians killed by Hamas gunmen in their homes and at a dance festival.

At least 1,354 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and 6,049 have been wounded.