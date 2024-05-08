Home / World News / Boeing delays first astronaut launch for week to replace faulty valve

Boeing delays first astronaut launch for week to replace faulty valve

NASA astronauts assigned to the Starliner capsule's test flight to the International Space Station Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will remain at Cape Canaveral

Boeing Starliner (Source/ Boeing.com)
AP Cape Canaveral (Florida)
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:17 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Boeing's first astronaut launch is off until late next week because of a bad valve in the rocket that needs to be replaced.

The countdown was halted Monday night after a pressure-relief valve in the Atlas V rocket's upper stage opened and closed so quickly and so many times that it created a loud buzz. Engineers for United Launch Alliance determined Tuesday that the valve has exceeded its design limit and must now be removed, pushing liftoff to no earlier than May 17.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NASA astronauts assigned to the Starliner capsule's test flight to the International Space Station Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will remain at Cape Canaveral.
 

Starliner's first crew flight already is years behind schedule because of a multitude of capsule problems.

Also Read

Sunita Williams set for historic mission as Starliner readies flight to ISS

Astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space for third time on Tuesday

Sunita Williams strapped in seat when Starliner mission was called off

Sunita Williams' 3rd space mission called off; Boeing Starliner fails again

Gaganyaan mission: Meet the four astronaut-designates taking India to space

Israel seizes Gaza's Rafah crossing, US reassures it isn't full invasion

Astrazeneca initiates global withdrawal of Covid-19 vaccine as demand dips

Open to discussing sending Patriot system to Ukraine: Romanian president

3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar appear before Canadian court

Israeli tanks have rolled into Rafah, Here's what it means for Palestinians

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BoeingNASAInternational Space StationSpace MatrixAstronautsSpacecraftSunita Williams

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story