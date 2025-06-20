What is the secretive 'doomsday plane' spotted amid West Asia tensions?

One of the US military’s most secretive aircraft, the Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, often referred to as the ‘doomsday plane’, reportedly landed at the Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC on Tuesday night. The aircraft’s arrival coincided with escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Unusual flight path raises eyebrows

The E-4B, which is built to safeguard the US Secretary of Defence and other senior national security personnel during nuclear conflict, was spotted on its route by flight trackers, according to a report by The New York Post. The plane departed from Bossier City, Louisiana, shortly before 6 pm (local time), and reached Maryland at 10 pm, after taking a lengthy and indirect path skirting the East Coast and circling near the borders of Virginia and North Carolina, according to data from FlightRadar.

What is the ‘doomsday plane’? The E-4B Nightwatch is a specially modified aircraft that acts as an airborne command post for the US President, Secretary of Defense, and top military leaders, allowing for critical communication and control in emergencies, including during nuclear attacks. Each E-4B is capable of housing up to 112 personnel and can travel over 7,000 miles. The aircraft is equipped with protection against nuclear explosions, cyber warfare, and electromagnetic interference, and has systems in place to launch retaliatory strikes if necessary. With 67 satellite dishes and antennas on board, the aircraft can maintain contact with any part of the world. Designed to operate continuously for up to a week without landing, it can refuel mid-air.

Former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld used the E-4B as his main form of travel during George W Bush’s presidency. Top specs of E-4B ‘Nightwatch’ * Primary function: Airborne operations center * Aircraft manufacturer: Boeing Aerospace Co * Power: Four General Electric CF6-50E2 turbofan engines * Thrust: 52,500 pounds each engine * Length: 231 feet, 4 inches (70.5 meters) * Maximum takeoff weight: 360,000 kg * Endurance: 12 hours (unrefuelled) * Date of deployment: January 1980 [Data as of June 2024] Source: US Air Force

E-4B Nightwatch: The flying Pentagon The E-4B features three decks containing 18 sleeping bunks, a briefing room, teamwork area, conference room, command centre, and dedicated rest facilities, effectively transforming it into a “flying Pentagon” capable of running government operations in times of national emergency. The US Air Force is currently in the process of replacing its E-4B fleet with newer models to continue its airborne command mission. Israel-Iran conflict: What’s happening? The conflict has intensified as Israeli forces have carried out strikes on several Iranian nuclear and defence facilities, reportedly killing senior generals and nuclear scientists. A US-based human rights group reported 639 deaths in Iran, including 263 civilians, with over 1,300 wounded.