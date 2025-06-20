Trump weighs joining Israel-Iran war as nuclear talks hang in the balance

Iranian state television reported no radiation risk from the Arak strike, saying the site had been evacuated. The IDF said the objective was to ensure the reactor could not be restored for weapons development. Iran had agreed to redesign the reactor under the 2015 nuclear deal, but that work stalled after Trump withdrew the US from the accord in 2018.

Defence Minister Israel Katz took a more explicit line, calling Khamenei the “modern Hitler” and saying his removal was “absolutely necessary” to ensure regional stability.

Iran continues to deny it is pursuing nuclear weapons, insisting its enrichment programme is for peaceful energy purposes. It remains, however, the only non-nuclear-weapon state to enrich uranium to 60 per cent purity, a short technical step from the 90 per cent needed for weapons-grade material.

The conflict has so far claimed at least 657 lives in Iran, including 263 civilians, and injured more than 2,000, according to a US-based Iranian human rights group. Israel has reported 24 deaths and hundreds wounded in Iran’s retaliation, which has involved more than 450 missiles and 1,000 drones.

Diplomatic window still open

As tensions escalate, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate have gained urgency. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is due to meet his British, French, German and EU counterparts in Geneva on Friday. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, after holding talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff, said there was now a “window” to reach a diplomatic solution.

Khamenei on Wednesday ruled out surrender and warned that US military intervention would have “irreparable consequences”. Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf accused Trump of using military threats to extract concessions at the negotiating table.