Home / World News / Boeing expects slower growth in 787 production rate and deliveries

Boeing expects slower growth in 787 production rate and deliveries

Boeing said its 787 production rate was five per month during the last quarter of 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Boeing expects a slower increase in the production rate and deliveries of its 787 widebody jets as the US planemaker wrestles with supplier shortages "on a few key parts," an executive on the program told workers on Monday.
 
Boeing still plans to steadily increase its rate to meet "strong demand," according to the memo seen by Reuters from Scott Stocker, 787 vice president and general manager, to workers at its South Carolina facility.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We continue to manage through supplier shortages on a few key parts," the memo said. "To that end, we have shared with our customers that we expect a slower increase in our rate of production and deliveries."
 
Boeing said its 787 production rate was five per month during the last quarter of 2023.
 
The FAA said it "is aware of Boeing's challenges obtaining certain parts and is in close communication with the company as it navigates this issue."
 
The agency added it is "focused on working with Boeing to ensure only safe and compliant airplanes leave the factory, and the agency retains the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for all Boeing 787s."
 
Boeing, which reports earnings on Wednesday, faces scrutiny over the manufacturing of its 777 and 787 widebody jets after company engineer Sam Salehpour spoke out last week at a US Senate hearing.
 
Salehpour has claimed Boeing failed to adequately shim, or use a thin piece of material to fill tiny gaps in a manufactured product, an omission that could cause premature fatigue failure over time in some areas of the 787 Dreamliner.
 
The planemaker said there had been no findings of fatigue on its older 787 jets.
 
Boeing's separate production of its 737 MAX single-aisle jet in Washington state has fallen sharply as US regulators step up factory checks and workers slow the assembly line outside Seattle to complete outstanding work.
 
Boeing's safety culture and manufacturing quality have come under fire following a January mid-air panel blowout on a near-new 737 MAX 9.
 
Planemakers have broadly been wrestling with shortages of parts and labor due to supply chain snags that have led to delays in deliveries to airlines.
 

Also Read

Boeing to ask operators for new 787 checks linked to jet's multiyear review

IBBI forms panel of 787 professionals to expedite resolution process

Boeing CEO's 2024 comeback plan takes another blow with Alaska Air episode

Boeing took shortcuts for faster production of its 787s: Whistleblower

A-I to upgrade Boeing 777, 787 fleet with Thales entertainment system

Elon Musk loses Australia court hearing over Sydney knife attack posts

Donald Trump's immunity gambit at Supreme Court: A delay is still victory

Finance still too costly and clubby. Can 'finternet' help in cutting costs?

None of G7 economies on track to meet 2030 mitigation targets, shows report

Pak rarely punished officials committing human rights abuses: US report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BoeingAirline sectorairline industryAirline snagsAviation industry

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story