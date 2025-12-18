BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

By Rob Verdonck

BP Plc appointed Meg O’Neill as its new chief executive officer, making her Big Oil’s first female leader, as the producer struggles to revive its fortunes after a botched pivot toward renewable energy.

The American executive, who stepped down as leader of Australia-based Woodside Energy Group Ltd., will replace Murray Auchincloss in April, London-listed BP said Wednesday. Carol Howle will serve as interim CEO.

The management shakeup comes as BP lags behind its rivals due to a combination of corporate disasters, war, lackluster returns from its greener efforts and some bad luck — leading to pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management. The company’s turnaround effort, which focuses on oil and gas, risks being blown off course as crude prices slump to the lowest level since 2021.

Since becoming CEO of Woodside in 2021, O'Neill helped complete the multibillion-dollar acquisition of BHP Group Ltd.'s petroleum unit and expand its liquefied natural gas business outside of Australia. O'Neill, who also spent more than two decades at Exxon Mobil Corp., has been a big proponent of using gas as a transition fuel to reduce global coal demand and cut emissions. BP has been under pressure from Elliott to improve its performance, after Auchincloss reset the company's strategy in February by promising to refocus on oil and gas. The plan features portfolio divestments to reduce debt and improve the balance sheet, but the company has so far announced only small asset sales.

BP in July named Albert Manifold as chairman after the pressure from Elliott. Following that, Auchincloss said he was open to step down “were an appropriate leader identified who could accelerate delivery of BP’s strategy.” While at Woodside, O’Neill brokered a takeover of a proposed US LNG plant in Louisiana and won approval to keep its oldest Australian gas export facility operating through 2070. Shares of the company have increased about 10% since she was appointed in Aug. 2021, outpacing local rivals. Woodside shares fell as much as 2.6% to A$22.81 ($15.06), the lowest since Oct. 21.