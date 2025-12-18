Home / World News / BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

BP has been under pressure from Elliott to improve its performance, after Auchincloss reset the company's strategy in February by promising to refocus on oil and gas

Meg O'Neill, CEO of BP's Big Oil
The American executive, who stepped down as leader of Australia-based Woodside Energy Group Ltd., will replace Murray Auchincloss in April | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:19 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Rob Verdonck
 
BP Plc appointed Meg O’Neill as its new chief executive officer, making her Big Oil’s first female leader, as the producer struggles to revive its fortunes after a botched pivot toward renewable energy. 
The American executive, who stepped down as leader of Australia-based Woodside Energy Group Ltd., will replace Murray Auchincloss in April, London-listed BP said Wednesday. Carol Howle will serve as interim CEO.
 
The management shakeup comes as BP lags behind its rivals due to a combination of corporate disasters, war, lackluster returns from its greener efforts and some bad luck — leading to pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management. The company’s turnaround effort, which focuses on oil and gas, risks being blown off course as crude prices slump to the lowest level since 2021.
  Since becoming CEO of Woodside in 2021, O’Neill helped complete the multibillion-dollar acquisition of BHP Group Ltd.’s petroleum unit and expand its liquefied natural gas business outside of Australia. O’Neill, who also spent more than two decades at Exxon Mobil Corp., has been a big proponent of using gas as a transition fuel to reduce global coal demand and cut emissions. 
BP has been under pressure from Elliott to improve its performance, after Auchincloss reset the company’s strategy in February by promising to refocus on oil and gas. The plan features portfolio divestments to reduce debt and improve the balance sheet, but the company has so far announced only small asset sales.
 
BP in July named Albert Manifold as chairman after the pressure from Elliott. Following that, Auchincloss said he was open to step down “were an appropriate leader identified who could accelerate delivery of BP’s strategy.”
 
While at Woodside, O’Neill brokered a takeover of a proposed US LNG plant in Louisiana and won approval to keep its oldest Australian gas export facility operating through 2070. Shares of the company have increased about 10% since she was appointed in Aug. 2021, outpacing local rivals.
 
Woodside shares fell as much as 2.6% to A$22.81 ($15.06), the lowest since Oct. 21.
 
Liz Westcott will be acting CEO of Woodside, the Australian producer said in a separate statement. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US admits negligence in Washington helicopter plane crash that killed 67

New York set to legalise medically assisted suicide with 'guardrails': Guv

China sues Missouri after state seeks to collect on $25 bn court judgment

Israeli PM approves $35 bn gas export deal to Egypt, biggest in its history

US Senate passes $901 bn defence bill, seeks clarity on drug boat strikes

Topics :BPBP plcChief executive officerwoman ceo

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story