BP CEO quits over failure to disclose past relationships with colleagues

BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney (pictured) has resigned effective immediately over the failure to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues.



The surprise development leaves the oil and gas giant leaderless at a crucial juncture, just as the company is trying to persuade investors to stick with it through a costly transition to low-carbon energy. It’s also another example of how the push for higher standards of personal behaviour in the workplace, stemming from the Me Too movement, has reached the very top of the corporate world.



Looney, 53, will be replaced on a interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss.