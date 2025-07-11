Home / World News / Brazil can survive without US trade, says Lula amid Trump tariff threat

Brazil can survive without US trade, says Lula amid Trump tariff threat

In televised interviews, Lula struck a defiant tone, saying Trump must respect Brazil's sovereignty and cannot act as if he owns other nations

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Lula said Thursday that he would “have no problem calling Trump,” but that he “has to have a reason to call” first | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Simone Iglesias and Daniel Carvalho
 
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva insisted Brazil can survive without trade with the US and will look to other partners to replace it, a sharp response to Donald Trump after the American leader threatened 50 per cent tariffs against the nation. 
“We’re going to have to look for other partners to buy our products. Brazil’s trade with the US represents 1.7 per cent of its GDP,” Lula said in a broadcast interview with Record TV on Thursday evening. “It’s not like we can’t survive without the US.”
 
In a pair of televised interviews, the leftist leader struck a defiant tone toward his American counterpart, reiterating his stance that Trump must respect Brazil’s sovereignty and that the US president cannot act as if he owns other nations.  
 
He made clear that he had no intentions of standing down, saying during an interview on Globo TV that the tariff fight could be “endless.”
 
The Brazilian also said countries like his are not obliged to continue using the dollar to trade, reiterating remarks he made at last weekend’s Brics summit in Rio de Janeiro that he acknowledged “likely worried Trump.”
 
“We are interested in creating a trade currency among other countries,” Lula said in the Record interview. “I’m not obligated to buy dollars to conduct trade with Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Sweden, the European Union, or China. We can trade in our own currencies.”
 
Trump on Wednesday said he would impose the tariffs on Brazilian goods in a letter that cited the legal woes of Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing former president and Lula rival who is facing trial on charges that he attempted a coup following his 2022 election defeat.
 
The US is Brazil’s second-largest trading partner, following only China. Bloomberg Economics estimates that a 50 per cent tariff would risk a 1 per cent hit to Brazil’s economy. The levies could cause a 60 per cent reduction in total US imports of goods from Brazil, although the South American nation could divert some exports to other markets, the report said.
 
The levies from the US — far higher than the 10 per cent initially announced in April — also followed the meeting of the Brics emerging market nations, where Lula and other leaders criticized tariffs and military strikes on Iran even as they avoided mention of Trump.  
 
Despite Lula’s remarks on the dollar, the Brics nations again made no significant progress toward a cross-border payments system for trade and investment they’ve been discussing for a decade. And Lula said Trump had no need to have concerns about the bloc of countries.
 
Trump’s citation of the case involving Bolsonaro — he called it a “Witch Hunt” and demanded its dismissal — angered Lula, who on Wednesday pledged to retaliate and accused the US of attempting to interfere in Brazil’s justice system and internal affairs. 

‘No Reason to Talk’

Government ministers argued in public remarks throughout Thursday that there was no economic rationale behind the tariffs, only political motivations that left little room to negotiate given that Lula doesn’t have the power to intervene in Bolsonaro’s case with the Supreme Court. 
 
Lula said Thursday that he would “have no problem calling Trump,” but that he “has to have a reason to call” first.
 
“He could have called Brazil to talk about the measures he’s going to take,” he said in the Globo interview. “It was a total lack of respect, and I don’t have to accept that lack of respect. I have nothing to talk about with Trump, he gives no reason to talk.” 
 
Instead, Lula said he would seek to talk with business leaders from companies and sectors that would be affected by the tariffs, specifically citing Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, orange juice producers and steelmakers.
 
Brazil, he said, would attempt to exhaust negotiations ahead of Aug. 1, when the tariffs are set to take effect. But his government won’t shy away from retaliating under a new trade reciprocity law approved by Congress this year if talks make no progress.
 
“We’ll try to carry out every possible negotiation process,” Lula said in the Globo interview. “Brazil prefers to negotiate, prefers dialogue. But once negotiations are exhausted, Brazil will enforce the Reciprocity Law.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nato to fully fund US weapons sent to Ukraine under new deal, says Trump

Freed from detention, Mahmoud Khalil files $20 mn claim against Trump govt

White House ups pressure on Fed chair by targeting central bank renovation

Head Start will be cut off for immigrants without legal status: Trump govt

As Netanyahu wraps US visit, progress on Gaza ceasefire remains murky

Topics :Donald TrumpBrazilTrump tariffsDonald Trump administrationBrazil economy

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story