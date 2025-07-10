Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Brazil will not accept tutelage': President Lula as Trump slaps 50% tariff

'Brazil will not accept tutelage': President Lula as Trump slaps 50% tariff

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condemns Donald Trump's 50% import tariff and rejects US interference in Bolsonaro trial

onald Trump imposes a 50 per cent tariff on Brazil over Bolsonaro's trial, sparking a diplomatic row with President Lula and trade retaliation.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rebukes Trump’s 50% tariff, defends trial of Bolsonaro, digital rules | Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday denounced US President Donald Trump’s sudden move to impose a 50 per cent tariff on all Brazilian imports, calling it an “unacceptable” act of interference and a threat to Brazil’s sovereignty and judicial independence.
 
Trump’s decision, announced on Wednesday (Washington time) through an official letter to Lula, referred to the ongoing prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro as an “international disgrace”. He called Bolsonaro a “Highly Respected Leader” and described the case as a “Witch Hunt that should end immediately”.
 
In response, Lula posted a statement on X, asserting:
 
 
“Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage. The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d’état fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil’s Judicial Branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats.” 

Also Read

US President Donald Trump (left) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right)

Trump slaps 50% tariff on Brazil over Bolsonaro 'witch hunt' trial

PM Modi, Brazil President

Want India-Brazil relation to be as passionate as football: PM Modi

PM Modi, Brazil President

PM Modi, Brazil President set $20 bn trade target for next 5 years: MEA

PM Modi

PM Modi leaves for Namibia after concluding two-day visit to Brazil

PM Modi Brazil

PM Modi awarded Brazil's highest civilian honour by President Lula

 

Donald Trump accuses Brazil of censorship, orders investigation

Trump also accused Brazil of launching “insidious attacks on free elections” and claimed that the Brazilian Supreme Court had issued “hundreds of secret and unlawful censorship orders” targeting US social media platforms. He instructed the US Trade Representative to launch a Section 301 investigation into these actions.
 
He warned that if Brazil retaliated, the US would respond with even more tariffs.
 
“Whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 50 per cent that we charge,” he wrote.
 
Lula pushed back, reaffirming that Brazilian laws target hate speech, child exploitation, fraud, and anti-democratic acts, and that all companies operating in Brazil—domestic or foreign—must comply with these laws.
 
“In Brazil, freedom of expression must not be confused with aggression or violent practices,” he said.
 

Brazil rebuts Trump’s trade imbalance claims

Trump defended his tariff as a corrective measure against what he called a “longstanding, and very unfair trade relationship” with Brazil. He claimed the country maintained restrictive tariff and non-tariff barriers.
 
Lula rejected this premise, citing US government data showing a $410 billion trade surplus in America’s favour over the past 15 years.
 
“The claim regarding a US trade deficit in its commercial relationship with Brazil is inaccurate,” Lula said. “Any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in accordance with Brazil’s Economic Reciprocity Law.”
 
According to US trade data for 2024, the US exported $49.7 billion worth of goods to Brazil and imported $42.3 billion, resulting in a $7.4 billion surplus.
 
Despite this, Trump insisted:
 
“The 50 per cent number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country.”
 

Brazil summons US envoy, condemns Trump’s remarks

In the wake of the announcement, Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned US Ambassador Gabriel Escobar for clarification. The government also labelled Trump’s letter “offensive and inaccurate”, reaffirming that judicial matters in Brazil are not up for negotiation.
 
“Sovereignty, respect and the unwavering defence of the interests of the Brazilian people are the values that guide our relationship with the world,” Lula said. 
 

Trump’s threats agaisnt Brics nations

 
The escalation comes just days after the Brics summit concluded in Rio de Janeiro, with the 10-member group criticising coercive trade practices—seen as a veiled reference to the US.
 
Trump reacted by threatening a 10 per cent tariff on countries that align with what he described as the “anti-America policies of Brics”.
 
He has also proposed a 500 per cent tariff on countries like India that continue to import Russian oil—signalling a broader, more aggressive global trade strategy in his second term.
 

More From This Section

Cocaine, drugs

El Salvador recalls ambassador from Mexico, disputes origin of drug flight

India's prime minister Narendra Modi

India seeks to avoid Trump's Brics wrath as it pursues US trade deal

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU chief Leyen faces confidence vote; Hungary's leader says she must go

rebuild ukraine conference

Italy opens Ukraine rebuilding conference as US defence help in doubt

trump tariff, us, us appeal court, us court

B'desh proposes to increase imports from US on first day of tariff talks

Topics : Donald Trump Brazil Trump tariffs US President Donald Trump BS Web Reports Trump reciprocal tax Trump trade policies Trump trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon