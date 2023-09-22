Home / World News / Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro denies proposing coup to military leaders

Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro denies proposing coup to military leaders

Bolsonaro's legal team also said that he did not take any action that violated the law during his 2019-2022 administration

AP Sao Paulo
Bolsonaro has been targeted by several investigations since he left office, including one looking into whether he played any role in his supporters rioting in the capital of Brasilia and breaking into government buildings last January 8 | (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has denied a report claiming he consulted with top military leaders on staging a coup to stop Luiz Incio Lula da Silva from assuming the presidency last January.

Three members of Bolsonaro's legal team said in a statement posted on social media channels Thursday that the far-right leader "never took any measure that conflicted the boundaries and assurances established by the constitution".

Earlier in the day, the newspaper O Globo reported that a former Bolsonaro aide said in plea bargain testimony that the then president talked with the commanders of Brazil's army, navy and air force about overthrowing the results of last year's election won by Lula.

The newspaper did not identify the sources for its story.

Bolsonaro's legal team also said that he did not take any action that violated the law during his 2019-2022 administration.

Bolsonaro has been targeted by several investigations since he left office, including one looking into whether he played any role in his supporters rioting in the capital of Brasilia and breaking into government buildings last January 8.

Also Read

Jair Bolsonaro to return to Brazil for 1st time since losing election

Bolsonaro got money from $70,000 sale of jewellery gifts, police alleges

Brazil's Lula welcomes back Venezuelan Prez for first time after ban

Brazilian hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into the voting system

West African defence chiefs mull response to Niger coup, meeting concludes

Russia calls temporary halt to gas, diesel fuel exports to stabilise prices

Brazil's firefighters battle wildfires raging during late-winter heat wave

Ramaswamy accuses Trump of making false promise in not repealing Obamacare

1 killed, many hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

US supports Canada's efforts in probe against India over killing of Nijjar

Topics :BrazilJair Bolsonarocoup

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story