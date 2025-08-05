Home / World News / Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

The court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order, saying in his decision that Bolsonaro had violated the precautionary measures imposed on him by posting content on his son's social media

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil
Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of heading a criminal organisation that plotted to overturn the election, including plans to kill President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and a Supreme Court justice (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
AP Sao Paulo
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Brazil's Supreme Court on Monday ordered the house arrest for former President Jair Bolsonaro, on trial for allegedly leading a coup attempt after losing the 2022 election.

The court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order, saying in his decision that Bolsonaro had violated the precautionary measures imposed on him by posting content on his son's social media channels.

Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of heading a criminal organisation that plotted to overturn the election, including plans to kill President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and a Supreme Court justice. Monday's order followed one from the top court last month that ordered Bolsonaro wear an electronic ankle monitor and imposed a curfew on his activities while the proceedings are underway.

The latest decision keeps the far-right leader under ankle monitoring, allows only family members and lawyers to visit him and seizes all mobile phones from his home in Rio de Janeiro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiss scramble to avert Trump's 39% tariff ahead of looming deadline

Year after uprising, Bangladesh struggles to find political stability

Trump to replace Fed, labour chief amid row over jobs data, rate policy

China pushes back at US demands to stop buying Russian, Iranian oil

Boeing fighter jet workers plan to strike after rejecting labour deal

Topics :BrazilSupreme CourtJair BolsonaroArrest

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story