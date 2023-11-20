Home / World News / Brent crude futures climb over 2% to gain $2 amid Opec production cuts

Brent crude futures climb over 2% to gain $2 amid Opec production cuts

The front-month December WTI contract expires later on Monday. The more active January futures gained $1.79 to $77.83

Reuters Houstan
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Brent crude futures climbed more than 2%, gaining $2 a barrel on Monday as further supply cuts in OPEC+ production are expected in the coming weeks.

Brent crude futures were up $2.00 to $82.61 a barrel by 9:39 a.m. CDT (1539 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.65, or 2.17% at $77.54.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The front-month December WTI contract expires later on Monday. The more active January futures gained $1.79 to $77.83.

Both contracts settled 4% higher on Friday after three OPEC+ sources told Reuters that the producer group, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is set to consider whether to make additional supply cuts when it meets on Nov. 26.

Oil prices have dropped by almost 20% since late September while prompt inter-month spreads for Brent and WTI slipped into contango last week. In a contango market, prompt prices are lower than those in future months, signalling sufficient supply.

"In light of last week's obliteration of oil bulls, some kind of response was forthcoming from the (OPEC) producer group," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

"If additional cuts are agreed, a short-term price boost is expected, but its longer-term price impact seems dubious as enforcement and adherence will be the salient issue."

Investors are also keeping an eye on Russian crude oil trade after Washington imposed sanctions on three ships that have sent Sokol crude to India.

On Friday Moscow lifted a ban on gasoline exports which could add to global supplies of the motor fuel. That came after Russia scrapped most restrictions on exports of diesel last month.

The number of oil and gas rigs operated by U.S. companies rose last week, the first gain in three weeks, energy services business Baker Hughes said on Friday. The oil and gas rig count serves as an early indicator of future output.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil refiners are on course to boost production by 559,000 barrels per day (bpd) this week as they come out of fall planned maintenance to leave just 264,000 bpd of capacity offline, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

In the Middle East, U.S. and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged Gaza enclave was edging closer despite fierce fighting.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; additional reporting by Paul Carsten, Florence Tan and Emily Chow, Editing by David Goodman and Ed Osmond)

Also Read

OPEC+ cuts to tighten oil market sharply in fourth quarter, says IEA

Opec+ members reach agreement to extend production cuts into 2024

OPEC+ unlikely to extend oil supply cuts at upcoming June 4 meeting

OPEC raises oil demand view in long term, says $14 trn of investment needed

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

US' Austin meets Zelensky in Ukraine to reaffirm support amid Israel crisis

Xi to attend BRICS virtual summit on Palestinian-Israel issue: China

500 OpenAI staff threaten to quit, join Sam Altman unless board resigns

Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson 'bamboozled' by science, ex-adviser tells inquiry

UK PM Rishi Sunak promises tax cuts after meeting his inflation pledge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OPECOPEC output cutBrent crude

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story