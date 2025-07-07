'Brics not aimed at any country', says China after Trump's tariff warning

China on Monday responded to US Presidentremarks about the Brics grouping, saying the bloc does not aim to confront or oppose any country. This comes after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on nations supporting what he called Brics' "anti-American policies".

“Brics is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Mao emphasised that the Brics group stands for openness and mutual benefit. “It is not a bloc for confrontation nor does it target any country,” she said. Asked specifically about Trump’s threat of additional tariffs, Mao reiterated China’s position on trade. “Trade and tariffs have no winners and protectionism leaves nowhere,” she said.

Donald Trump warns of extra tariffs on Brics-aligned nations

Earlier, Trump warned that there would be no exception for any country aligning with Brics’ "anti-American" stance and would face an extra 10 per cent tariff.

The announcement came just ahead of the end of a 90-day pause on new trade duties. Trump also said that letters outlining updated tariff policies and trade terms would be sent to governments starting Monday, July 7, at 12:00 pm eastern time (9:30 pm IST).

Brics Summit 2025

The 17th Brics Summit took place in Rio de Janeiro over the last weekend, with member nations discussing global governance reforms, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israel’s strike on Iran, and rising global protectionism.