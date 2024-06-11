Brics discusses trading in local currency, African Union, and Palestine

In a meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, in western Russian on Tuesday, Brics nations carried on talks of enhanced use of local currencies in trade and financial transactions between the member countries, support to African units and its peace efforts in the continent, and support to Palestine’s bid for full membership in the United Nations (UN).

A joint statement issued after the meeting reaffirmed the Brics foreign ministers' commitment to strengthening the Brics Strategic Partnership under three main pillars: Politics & security, economy & finance, and cultural & people-to-people exchanges.

The Brics group, an intergovernmental organisation, was founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2009, with South Africa joining the bloc a year later. In 2023, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia also joined the group.

India welcomed Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia as new members of the Brics group, marking their first attendance at this significant meeting hosted by Russia.

The meeting on Tuesday was the first ministerial gathering following the 2023 Brics expansion, which saw Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE join the original members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Senior diplomat Dammu Ravi led the Indian delegation at the Brics Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Normally, the External Affairs Minister attends such meetings. But Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, reappointed only a day earlier, was unable to attend.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, expressed India’s enthusiastic welcome to the expanded Brics family, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “A significant meeting in the format of expanded Brics family. India wholeheartedly welcomes the new membership.”



Russia assumed the year-long chairmanship of Brics on January 1, and this meeting marked a significant step in the group’s efforts to strengthen cooperation and address global challenges collaboratively.

Key outcomes of Brics meeting in Russia

The ministers emphasised their dedication to multilateralism and adherence to international law, particularly the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter.

They reiterated support for comprehensive UN reform, including making the Security Council more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient.

Here are some key points discussed by the Brics group:

Support for G20 and African Union

The ministers highlighted the G20’s crucial role in international economic cooperation and welcomed the African Union’s inclusion as a member during the G20 New Delhi Summit. They expressed support for the consecutive G20 presidencies of India, Brazil, and South Africa from 2023 to 2025, aiming to address global economic inequalities and imbalances.

Ministries also agreed to continue following the “African solutions to African problems” principle and supporting peace efforts undertaken by the African Union, and African sub-regional organisations.

Conflict resolution in global disputes

The Brics foreign ministers voiced their concern over ongoing global conflicts, specifically the situation in and around Ukraine and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The ministers expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Gaza and called for effective implementation of UNSC resolution 2728 for an immediate, durable ceasefire. They also urged the release of all hostages and civilians and reaffirmed their support for Palestine’s full UN membership and a two-state solution based on international law.

They supported mediation efforts for peaceful conflict resolution, and reaffirmed their support for Palestine’ full membership in the UN.

Commitment to counter-terrorism

Strongly condemning all acts of terrorism, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. They emphasised the need to hold those involved in terrorist activities accountable and called for zero tolerance for terrorism, rejecting double standards in counter-terrorism efforts.

“They urged for more visible and verifiable measures in Afghanistan to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorists,” the joint statement said.

Climate change and trade

The ministers stressed the importance of fully implementing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement. They opposed unilateral protectionist measures that disrupt global supply chains and supported an inclusive, rules-based multilateral trading system, with special treatment for developing countries.

Local currencies in trade among Bric nations

The ministers highlighted the importance of enhancing the use of local currencies in trade and financial transactions among Brics countries, referring to paragraph 45 of the Johannesburg II Declaration, which tasked Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to consider the same.

Commitment to WTO reform

The ministers also advocated for a transparent, inclusive, non-discriminatory and rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core, with special and differential treatment for developing countries, including least developed countries. They committed to provide support for the necessary WTO reform with the aim of strengthening resilience, effectiveness and efficiency of the organisation.