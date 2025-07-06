Home / World News / Brics finance ministers make unified proposal for voting reform at IMF

Brics finance ministers make unified proposal for voting reform at IMF

The joint statement by the group's finance ministers marks the first time the Brics countries have agreed on a unified position on the proposed reforms

IMF, International Monetary Fund
Finance ministers from the Brics group of developing nations called on Saturday for reform of the International Monetary Fund. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 6:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance ministers from the Brics group of developing nations called on Saturday for reform of the International Monetary Fund, including a new distribution of voting rights and an end to the tradition of European management at the helm. 
The joint statement by the group's finance ministers marks the first time the Brics countries have agreed on a unified position on the proposed reforms. They agreed to back the shared proposal at an IMF review meeting coming up in December, which will discuss changes to a quota system that defines contributions and voting rights. 
"Quota realignment should reflect members' relative positions in the global economy, while protecting the quota shares of the poorest members," the ministers wrote in their statement after meetings in Rio de Janeiro, adding that the new formula should increase quotas for developing countries. 
The Brics ministers called for a new formula weighted by economic output and purchasing power, considering the relative value of currencies, which should better represent low-income countries, said a Brazilian official who followed negotiations. 
The ministerial meetings came ahead of a leaders summit in Rio for the bloc that expanded last year beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 
That has added diplomatic clout to the group, which aims to speak for developing nations in the Global South, urging reforms of institutions long dominated by traditional Western powers. 
"With full respect to a merit-based selection process, regional representation must be enhanced for the IMF management, overcoming the anachronistic post-World War II gentlemen's agreement that is unfit for the current world order," the finance ministers wrote. 
Their statement also confirmed discussions to set up a new guarantee mechanism backed by the NDB, a multilateral bank funded by the Brics, which aims to lower financing costs and boost investment in developing economies, as Reuters first reported on Thursday.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
           

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elon Musk launches 'America Party' opposing Donald Trump's tax Bill

July Fourth sees shootings in US cities, fireworks death in Massachusetts

At least 27 dead in Texas floods, over 20 children missing from summer camp

Trump welcomes Hamas' positive reply to US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan

Mob violence was public outrage, not anti-judiciary, says Bangladesh AG

Topics :BRICSIMFInternational Monetary Fund

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 6:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story