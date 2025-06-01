Bridge collapse derails train in western Russia, killing at least 7 people

A passenger train derailed in western Russia late Saturday after a bridge collapsed because of what local officials described as "illegal interference." Officials said at least seven people were killed and 30 injured.

The bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, was damaged "as a result of illegal interference in transport operations," Moscow Railways said in a statement without elaborating.

Russia's federal road transportation agency, Rosavtodor, said the destroyed bridge passed above the railway tracks where the train was travelling.

Photos posted by government agencies from the scene appeared to show passenger cars from the train ripped apart and lying amid fallen concrete from the collapsed bridge. Other footage on social media appeared to be taken from inside vehicles which narrowly avoided driving onto the bridge before it collapsed.