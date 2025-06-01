Home / World News / Bridge collapse derails train in western Russia, killing at least 7 people

Bridge collapse derails train in western Russia, killing at least 7 people

The bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, was damaged as a result of illegal interference in transport operations

train derailment
Representative Image: Russia's federal road transportation agency, Rosavtodor, said the destroyed bridge passed above the railway tracks where the train was travelling. | Wikimedia Commons
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 6:42 AM IST
A passenger train derailed in western Russia late Saturday after a bridge collapsed because of what local officials described as "illegal interference." Officials said at least seven people were killed and 30 injured.

The bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, was damaged "as a result of illegal interference in transport operations," Moscow Railways said in a statement without elaborating.

Russia's federal road transportation agency, Rosavtodor, said the destroyed bridge passed above the railway tracks where the train was travelling. 

ALSO READ: Russia backs RIC revival, Lavrov says India-China ties show improvement

Photos posted by government agencies from the scene appeared to show passenger cars from the train ripped apart and lying amid fallen concrete from the collapsed bridge. Other footage on social media appeared to be taken from inside vehicles which narrowly avoided driving onto the bridge before it collapsed.

Bryansk regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said emergency services and government officials were working at the scene. He said seven people died and two children were among the 30 injured.

"Everything is being done to provide all necessary assistance to the victims," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

